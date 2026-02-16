Planning to buy Jeep Meridian Track Edition? Key facts consumers must note

Jeep India has launched the Jeep Meridian Track Edition in the country, at a starting price tag of ₹35.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jeep Meridian Track Edition's pricing goes up to ₹37.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The automatic transmission-equipped version is priced at ₹35.95 lakh (ex-showroom), while the automatic transmission-equipped 4x4 version comes priced at ₹37.82 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on the Overland variant of the Jeep Meridian.

If you are planning to buy the Jeep Meridian Track Edition, here are the key facts you must know before signing the deal.

Jeep Meridian Track Edition: Exterior The Jeep Meridian Track Edition comes featuring Piano Black finish on the radiator grille. It comes with Track Edition badges and body mouldings. Besides that, the Jeep Meridian Track Edition sports 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a Dark Espresso radiator grille with Neutral Grey shaded highlights. Also, it sports a signature Track Edition decal on the hood, as well as Track Edition insignia. Despite being based on the Overland variant of the premium SUV and carrying the overall silhouette, the Jeep Meridian Track Edition looks distinctive with the minor changes across the exterior.

Jeep Meridian Track Edition: Interior Inside the cabin as well, the Jeep Meridian Track Edition comes with a host of minor yet meaningful changes that enhance its appeal further to the consumers. It gets a new 140 mm sliding second-row seat. This enhances the flexibility and comfort quotient for the consumers, especially for the rear occupants. The interior also features a dual-tone Tupelo theme with suede inserts. The steering wheel sports a Cortina leather-wrapped finish with detailed contrast stitching.

Jeep Meridian Track Edition: Powertrain On the mechanical front, the Jeep Meridian Track Edition continues with the same powertrain setup as the standard model. Powering the premium SUV is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. This same engine has been in business since the launch of the Jeep Meridian.