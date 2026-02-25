⁠Planning to buy Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition? Monthly EMI explained

Jeep India has relaunched the Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition in the country. Based on the Rubicon variant of the Jeep Wrangler, the special edition is priced at ₹70.31 lakh (ex-showroom), which commands a premium of ₹2 lakh more than the standard model. The Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition is limited to 41 units only. Besides the limited edition SUV that comes with special features, customers can also opt for an optional accessories package for it, which is available at ₹3.60 lakh.

The iconic SUV manufacturer launched the Wrangler Willys 41 in the Indian market for the first time back in 2025. In the first phase as well, the special edition SUV was limited to 41 units only. The SUV was sold out in just seven days. Now, with its reintroduction, Jeep is offering the customers another chance to own the limited edition SUV that has been designed with inspiration from the 1941 Willys MB.

Powering the Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Edition is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain churns out 266 bhp peak power and 400 Nm of maximum torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a 4WD drivetrain.

If you are planning to buy the Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition and are wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here is a quick explainer.

Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition: How much monthly EMI to pay?

Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 70.31 lakh ₹ 70.31 lakh 8.5% 36 months ₹ 221,951 ₹ 959,249 60 months ₹ 144,252 ₹ 16,24,104 9.5% 36 months ₹ 225,224 ₹ 10,77,052 60 months ₹ 147,664 ₹ 18,28,845