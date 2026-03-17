Planning to buy Kia Syros? How much EMI do you need to pay every month?

If you are planning to buy a Kia Syros, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI calculation to aid your buying decision.

Mainak Das
Updated17 Mar 2026, 12:14 PM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Volvo XC90
₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Kia Syros SUV has been launched in India as a model which is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos SUVs and offers the best of both the sub-compact and compact SUVs.
Personalised Offers on
Kia Syros
Kia Syros SUV has been launched in India as a model which is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos SUVs and offers the best of both the sub-compact and compact SUVs.

Since its launch, within a short span Kia has grabbed a sizeable chunk of the Indian SUV market. To ramp up that market share, the South Korean carmaker launched Kia Syros, which is a premium sub-compact SUV manufactured in India. Positioned between the Kia Sonet and the Kia Seltos, the Syros features a bold, tall-boy design approach with an upright stance and futuristic LED headlamps, among other styling elements. Priced between 8.67 lakh and 15.94 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kia Syros is available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

The petrol engine for the Kia Syros is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, while the diesel variant gets a 1.5-litre fuel burner. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Some of the key interior features of the Syros are the Trinity panoramic display, class-leading ventilated rear seats, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. It is equipped with a Level 2 ADAS suite that comprises 16 autonomous safety features. Also, the Syros gets 20 standard safety features.

If you have been planning to buy this futuristic sub-compact SUV and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation for you.

Kia Syros: How much EMI to pay per month?

Kia Syros: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Kia Syros HTX+ (O) Diesel AT 15,93,899 15,93,8999.5%36 months 51,057 244,163
48 months 40,044 328,201
60 months 33,475 414,592

To calculate the monthly EMI for owning the Kia Syros, we have considered the top-end trim of the SUV, which is the HTX+ (O) diesel AT, priced at 15.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount considered is 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

As per the calculation, you have to pay 51,057 for a 36-month tenure, while the amount will be 40,044 and 33,475 for 48-month and 60-month repayment tenures, respectively.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsPlanning to buy Kia Syros? How much EMI do you need to pay every month?
More