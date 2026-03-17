Planning to buy Kia Syros? How much EMI do you need to pay every month?

Since its launch, within a short span Kia has grabbed a sizeable chunk of the Indian SUV market. To ramp up that market share, the South Korean carmaker launched Kia Syros, which is a premium sub-compact SUV manufactured in India. Positioned between the Kia Sonet and the Kia Seltos, the Syros features a bold, tall-boy design approach with an upright stance and futuristic LED headlamps, among other styling elements. Priced between ₹8.67 lakh and ₹15.94 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kia Syros is available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

The petrol engine for the Kia Syros is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, while the diesel variant gets a 1.5-litre fuel burner. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Some of the key interior features of the Syros are the Trinity panoramic display, class-leading ventilated rear seats, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. It is equipped with a Level 2 ADAS suite that comprises 16 autonomous safety features. Also, the Syros gets 20 standard safety features.

If you have been planning to buy this futuristic sub-compact SUV and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation for you.

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Kia Syros: How much EMI to pay per month?

Kia Syros: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Kia Syros HTX+ (O) Diesel AT ₹ 15,93,899 ₹ 15,93,899 9.5% 36 months ₹ 51,057 ₹ 244,163 48 months ₹ 40,044 ₹ 328,201 60 months ₹ 33,475 ₹ 414,592

To calculate the monthly EMI for owning the Kia Syros, we have considered the top-end trim of the SUV, which is the HTX+ (O) diesel AT, priced at ₹15.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount considered is 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

As per the calculation, you have to pay ₹51,057 for a 36-month tenure, while the amount will be ₹40,044 and ₹33,475 for 48-month and 60-month repayment tenures, respectively.

About the Author Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More ✕ Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.