Planning to buy Kia Syros? How much EMI do you need to pay every month?

Since its launch, within a short span Kia has grabbed a sizeable chunk of the Indian SUV market. To ramp up that market share, the South Korean carmaker launched Kia Syros, which is a premium sub-compact SUV manufactured in India. Positioned between the Kia Sonet and the Kia Seltos, the Syros features a bold, tall-boy design approach with an upright stance and futuristic LED headlamps, among other styling elements. Priced between ₹8.67 lakh and ₹15.94 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kia Syros is available in both petrol and diesel engine options.
₹ 8.67 - 15.94 Lakhs
₹ 10.65 - 15.58 Lakhs
₹ 8 Lakhs - 1.37 Cr
₹ 7.3 - 14.09 Lakhs
₹ 11.41 - 12.51 Lakhs
₹ 7.95 - 13.11 Lakhs
The petrol engine for the Kia Syros is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, while the diesel variant gets a 1.5-litre fuel burner. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Some of the key interior features of the Syros are the Trinity panoramic display, class-leading ventilated rear seats, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. It is equipped with a Level 2 ADAS suite that comprises 16 autonomous safety features. Also, the Syros gets 20 standard safety features.
If you have been planning to buy this futuristic sub-compact SUV and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation for you.
|Kia Syros: Monthly EMI calculation
|Model & variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Loan (100% ex-showroom price)
|Interest rate
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI
|Total interest
|Kia Syros HTX+ (O) Diesel AT
|₹15,93,899
|₹15,93,899
|9.5%
|36 months
|₹51,057
|₹244,163
|48 months
|₹40,044
|₹328,201
|60 months
|₹33,475
|₹414,592
To calculate the monthly EMI for owning the Kia Syros, we have considered the top-end trim of the SUV, which is the HTX+ (O) diesel AT, priced at ₹15.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount considered is 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.
As per the calculation, you have to pay ₹51,057 for a 36-month tenure, while the amount will be ₹40,044 and ₹33,475 for 48-month and 60-month repayment tenures, respectively.