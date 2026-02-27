Planning to buy KTM 390 Duke? Your monthly EMI explained

KTM 390 Duke is one of the bestselling naked streetfighters in India in its segment for a long time, owing to affordable pricing, power-packed performance, and premium mechanical components.

Mainak Das
Updated27 Feb 2026, 05:49 PM IST
Personalised Offers on
KTM 390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke is one of the most popular naked streetfighter motorcycles in its segment in the Indian two-wheeler market for quite some time. The KTM 390 Duke is priced at 299,297 (ex-showroom). One of the key reasons behind its popularity is the motorcycle's unrivalled power-to-weight ratio, offering over 44 bhp in a lightweight and agile package that promises top-tier performance for its segment. Besides that, the aggressive styling, advanced electronics like ride-by-wire, cornering ABS, etc., have been playing crucial factors in making it popular.

The KTM 390 Duke can be easily pitted as a thrilling city commuter for day-to-day use, as well as a confident track-day machine. If you are planning to buy this power-packed naked bike, here is the EMI guide for you to understand how much EMI you may have to pay every month to own this machine.

KTM 390 Duke: How much monthly EMI you need to pay?

KTM 390 Duke: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
299,297 299,2979.5%12 months 26,243 15,624
24 months 13,742 30,513
36 months 9,587 45,848
48 months 7,519 61,628

For this monthly EMI calculation, the loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the KTM 390 Duke, which is 299,297. The rate of interest is considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures are considered as 12 months, 24 months, 36 months and 48 months.

If you opt for 12 months of repayment tenure, the EMI you need to pay per month is 26,243, while the amount will be reduced to 13,742 in case of 24 months repayment tenure. If the tenure is stretched to 36 months, the monthly EMI will be reduced to 9,587, while in the case of 48 months of repayment tenure, the amount will be reduced to 7,519. However, it is to be remembered that the monthly EMI amount depends on factors like the rate of interest, repayment tenure, and the loan amount.

