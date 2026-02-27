Planning to buy KTM 390 Duke? Your monthly EMI explained

KTM 390 Duke is one of the most popular naked streetfighter motorcycles in its segment in the Indian two-wheeler market for quite some time. The KTM 390 Duke is priced at ₹299,297 (ex-showroom). One of the key reasons behind its popularity is the motorcycle's unrivalled power-to-weight ratio, offering over 44 bhp in a lightweight and agile package that promises top-tier performance for its segment. Besides that, the aggressive styling, advanced electronics like ride-by-wire, cornering ABS, etc., have been playing crucial factors in making it popular.

The KTM 390 Duke can be easily pitted as a thrilling city commuter for day-to-day use, as well as a confident track-day machine. If you are planning to buy this power-packed naked bike, here is the EMI guide for you to understand how much EMI you may have to pay every month to own this machine.

KTM 390 Duke: How much monthly EMI you need to pay?

KTM 390 Duke: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 299,297 ₹ 299,297 9.5% 12 months ₹ 26,243 ₹ 15,624 24 months ₹ 13,742 ₹ 30,513 36 months ₹ 9,587 ₹ 45,848 48 months ₹ 7,519 ₹ 61,628

For this monthly EMI calculation, the loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the KTM 390 Duke, which is ₹299,297. The rate of interest is considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures are considered as 12 months, 24 months, 36 months and 48 months.