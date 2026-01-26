Planning to buy Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition? Key facts you must know

Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx Star Edition at an introductory starting price of ₹16.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition comes as a special edition of the five-door SUV, focusing mainly on the cosmetic updates, introducing fresh exterior and interior colours.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is a more practical five-door iteration of the three-door Mahindra Thar. While designing the new special edition version of the SUV, Mahindra has kept its focus on the family buyers. This is why, the new special edition, despite being equipped with almost all the bells and whistles, doesn't get a four-wheel drive configuration.

Here is quick look at the key facts to understand if the newly launched Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition is value for money or not.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition: Price

Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition: Pricing Variant Price (ex-showroom) Diesel MT ₹ 16.85 lakh Turbo-petrol AT ₹ 17.85 lakh Diesel AT ₹ 18.35 lakh

The Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition is priced between ₹16.85 lakh and ₹18.35 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain combination.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition: Changes at exterior The Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition is primarily focused on visual upgrades. The SUV has received an all new Citrine Yellow exterior colour that helps the Thar Roxx Star Edition stand out on the road, from the regular version. On the other hand, the SUV continues to be available in colour options like the Tango Red, Everest White and Stealth Black.

Adding to the special edition SUV's distinct identity, the Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition has received a ‘Star Edition’ badge on the C-pillar. The special edition SUV also features piano-black 19-inch alloy wheels and a piano-black radiator grille. Both these design elements lend the special edition of Thar Roxx a more aggressive and purposeful visual appeal, making it distinctive from the standard version of the SUV.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition: Changes inside cabin Inside the cabin of the Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition has received a darker Black-and-Grey theme. This comes as a much awaited update to the SUV, as the light Ivory White interior shade available with the standard version of Thar Roxx is tough to keep clean on a daily basis. However, Mahindra previously addressed this concern by introducing a Mocha Brown interior colour theme.

Besides this colour change, there are no significant feature updates to this special edition. It retains the features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a nine-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, ventilated front seats, a six-way power adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry, and a cooled glovebox among others.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition: Misses out on Level 2 ADAS The Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition comes equipped with safety features like six airbags as standard, disc brakes on all four wheels, an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold function, a 360-degree surround view camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). However, the Thar Roxx Star Edition misses out the Level 2 ADAS suite, which is offered in the top-spec AX7 L trim of the regular version of Thar Roxx.