Planning to buy Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition? Monthly EMI details explained

Mahindra Thar is certainly the most popular lifestyle SUV in India, and the Mahindra Thar Roxx comes as a more practical, family oriented five-door iteration of this model. Mahindra has now introduced a special edition iteration of the Thar Roxx, christened as Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition. Available in three variants, depending on different powertrain choices, the Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition is priced between ₹16.85 lakh and ₹18.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition is available in diesel manual powertrain combination, which is priced at ₹16.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The turbocharged petrol engine paired with an automatic gearbox version of the special edition commands a price tag of ₹17.85 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end diesel automatic variant of the SUV is priced at ₹18.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

We have already detailed the Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition, to make you understand what are the key differences of this special edition iteration of the SUV compared to the standard version. If you are planning to buy this model, here is a quick and comprehensive look at your possible monthly EMI amounts.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition: How much monthly EMI you have to pay?

Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition: Monthly EMI calculation Variant (Powertrain-based) Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Diesel MT ₹ 16.85 lakh ₹ 16.85 lakh 8.5% 3 years ₹ 53,191 ₹ 229,887 5 years ₹ 34,570 ₹ 389,221 Turbo-petrol AT ₹ 17.85 lakh ₹ 17.85 lakh 8.5% 3 years ₹ 56,348 ₹ 243,530 5 years ₹ 36,622 ₹ 412,321 Diesel AT ₹ 18.35 lakh ₹ 18.35 lakh 8.5% 3 years ₹ 57,926 ₹ 250,352 5 years ₹ 37,648 ₹ 423,870