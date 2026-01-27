Subscribe

Planning to buy Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition? Monthly EMI details explained

Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition comes available in three variant options, depending on different powertrain choices.

Mainak Das
Updated27 Jan 2026, 11:14 AM IST
The Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition comes as the range-topping special edition variant for the SUV with cosmetic upgrades and premium interiors.
Mahindra Thar is certainly the most popular lifestyle SUV in India, and the Mahindra Thar Roxx comes as a more practical, family oriented five-door iteration of this model. Mahindra has now introduced a special edition iteration of the Thar Roxx, christened as Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition. Available in three variants, depending on different powertrain choices, the Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition is priced between 16.85 lakh and 18.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition is available in diesel manual powertrain combination, which is priced at 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The turbocharged petrol engine paired with an automatic gearbox version of the special edition commands a price tag of 17.85 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end diesel automatic variant of the SUV is priced at 18.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

We have already detailed the Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition, to make you understand what are the key differences of this special edition iteration of the SUV compared to the standard version. If you are planning to buy this model, here is a quick and comprehensive look at your possible monthly EMI amounts.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition: How much monthly EMI you have to pay?

Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition: Monthly EMI calculation
Variant (Powertrain-based)Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Diesel MT 16.85 lakh 16.85 lakh8.5%3 years 53,191 229,887
5 years 34,570 389,221
Turbo-petrol AT 17.85 lakh 17.85 lakh8.5%3 years 56,348 243,530
5 years 36,622 412,321
Diesel AT 18.35 lakh 18.35 lakh8.5%3 years 57,926 250,352
5 years 37,648 423,870

For the monthly EMI calculation for Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition, we have considered the ex-showroom pricing of all the three variants of the SUV. Also, we have considered the rate of interest as 8.5%, loan repayment tenure of three and five years. The loan amount has been considered for the 100% ex-showroom pricing of the Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition.

 
 
