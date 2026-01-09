Planning to buy Mahindra XUV 3XO EV? Here's how much monthly EMI you have to pay

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is the latest entrant in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. The revamped and rebadged iteration of the Mahindra XUV400 comes wearing a design language that is in sync with the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which is a popular sub-compact SUV in the country's one of the most competitive segment. The newly launched electric sub-compact SUV comes available in two trim options AX5 and AX7L, which are priced at ₹13.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹14.96 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Just like the ICE segment, in the Indian electric car market as well, the sub-compact SUVs have been finding high traction. The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is expected to follow that. If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and wondering about the possible monthly EMI amount, here is a quick guide to help you understand the calculation.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: How much EMI to pay? We have calculated the monthly EMI by taking the factors into considerations like finance for 90% of the vehicle's ex-showroom price, a 10.5% rate of interest, three and five years of loan repayment tenures.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Variant-wise monthly EMI calculation Variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (90% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest AX5 ₹ 13.89 lakh ₹ 12.50 lakh 10.5% 3 years ₹ 40,631 ₹ 212,627 5 years ₹ 26,970 ₹ 362,071 AX7 ₹ 14.96 lakh ₹ 13.46 lakh 10.5% 3 years ₹ 43,761 ₹ 229,006 5 years ₹ 28,939 ₹ 389,963

If you are buying the AX5 trim with financing on 90% of the ex-showroom value, and your loan repayment tenure is three years, the monthly EMI amount will be around ₹40,631, which will come down to ₹26,970 in case of five years of repayment tenure.