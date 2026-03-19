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Booking a Mahindra XUV 3XO? Here's the monthly EMI math for buyers

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 3XO sub-compact SUV and wondering about the monthly EMI you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the calculation.

Mainak Das
Published19 Mar 2026, 12:01 PM IST
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The Mahindra XUV 3XO competes with tough rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, among others.
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The Mahindra XUV 3XO competes with tough rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, among others.
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Mahindra XUV 3XO is one of the bestselling sub-compact SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is essentially a revamped and rebadged version of the XUV 300. It is positioned in a segment, which is considered the most competitive and most in-demand space in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The SUV competes with tough rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, among others.

With the high demand in the sub-compact SUV segment owing to the affordability and rising consumer preference for SUVs and crossovers, almost every automaker in the mass market segment of the country's PV space has been trying to grab a chunk of the pie. Mahindra, being a major player in the Indian SUV market, is no different. The XUV 3XO was launched as a testimony to its ambition to grab a chunk of the pie.

The SUV is available in a wide range of variants and priced between 7.37 lakh and 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom). If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 3XO sub-compact SUV and wondering about the monthly EMI you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the calculation.

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(Also read: Planning to buy a Mahindra XUV 3XO? Genuine accessories buyers can explore)

Mahindra XUV 3XO: How much EMI to pay every month?

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 L TGDI Petrol AT 14.55 lakh 14.55 lakh9.5%36 months 46,608 222,886
48 months 36,554 299,600
60 months 30,558 378,462

To calculate the monthly EMI payable for the Mahindra XUV 3XO, we have considered the top-end trim of the sub-compact SUV, which is the AX7 L TGDI Petrol AT, priced at 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenures for the calculation considered are 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

According to the calculation, if you select a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI you will need to pay is 46,608. In the case of 48-month and 60-month repayment tenures, the monthly EMI will be 36,554 and 30,558, respectively.

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About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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