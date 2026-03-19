Booking a Mahindra XUV 3XO? Here's the monthly EMI math for buyers

Mahindra XUV 3XO is one of the bestselling sub-compact SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is essentially a revamped and rebadged version of the XUV 300. It is positioned in a segment, which is considered the most competitive and most in-demand space in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The SUV competes with tough rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, among others.

With the high demand in the sub-compact SUV segment owing to the affordability and rising consumer preference for SUVs and crossovers, almost every automaker in the mass market segment of the country's PV space has been trying to grab a chunk of the pie. Mahindra, being a major player in the Indian SUV market, is no different. The XUV 3XO was launched as a testimony to its ambition to grab a chunk of the pie.

The SUV is available in a wide range of variants and priced between ₹7.37 lakh and ₹14.55 lakh (ex-showroom). If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 3XO sub-compact SUV and wondering about the monthly EMI you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the calculation.

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Mahindra XUV 3XO: How much EMI to pay every month?

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 L TGDI Petrol AT ₹ 14.55 lakh ₹ 14.55 lakh 9.5% 36 months ₹ 46,608 ₹ 222,886 48 months ₹ 36,554 ₹ 299,600 60 months ₹ 30,558 ₹ 378,462

To calculate the monthly EMI payable for the Mahindra XUV 3XO, we have considered the top-end trim of the sub-compact SUV, which is the AX7 L TGDI Petrol AT, priced at ₹14.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenures for the calculation considered are 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

According to the calculation, if you select a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI you will need to pay is ₹46,608. In the case of 48-month and 60-month repayment tenures, the monthly EMI will be ₹36,554 and ₹30,558, respectively.

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