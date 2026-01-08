Planning to buy Mahindra XUV 7XO petrol MT? This variant is most value for money

Mahindra has updated its popular XUV700 SUV with a new nomenclature, by launching the revamped and rebadged model, the all-new Mahindra XUV 7XO. The SUV is available in a total of six variants: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L. Also, it gets both petrol and diesel engine options, which are sourced from the Mahindra XUV700. The all-new XUV 7XO is expected to ramp up Mahindra's market share in the premium three-row SUV segment further, where it competes with rivals like Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar among others.
Interestingly, Mahindra XUV 7XO's entry-level variant AX comes packed with a plethora of features. Priced between ₹13.66 lakh and ₹14.96 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on petrol and diesel engine choices, the AX variant remains the most affordable variant for the buyers, while availability of interesting and advanced technology-aided features make them capable to be dubbed as most value for money variants. The AX variant is available only with petrol MT and diesel MT powertrain combinations, as there are no petrol AT or diesel AT combinations on offer.
If you are looking to buy the petrol MT powertrain equipped Mahindra XUV 7XO variant offering the most value for money, AX should be the best one to go ahead in my opinion, which comes priced at ₹13.66 lakh (ex-showroom).
Here's why I think the Mahindra XUV 7XO AX is the most value for money variant for a buyer looking for a petrol AT powertrain combination.
|Mahindra AUV 7XO AX petrol MT: What you get
|Exterior
|Colour
|Interior
|Comfort and convenience
|Infotainment
|Safety
|Powertrain
The Mahindra XUV 7XO, even in its base variant with a petrol engine and manual transmission keeps your car with plethora of features and technology, you desire while buying a modern and premium car. On the design front, it gets the same dual-pod LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs available in the higher variants. However, it misses out on LED foglamps, but that should not be a major deciding factor, considering what you are getting. Other key design elements include flush door handles, turn indicator integrated ORVMs, black roof rails, shark fin antenna, LED taillights with pixel elements - which altogether give the car a stylish look. A noteworthy point is that unlike the 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels available in higher variants, the AX offers 17-inch steel wheels with covers, which should be fine if you are not really keen to get a bigger alloy wheel.
Speaking of features inside the cabin, the AX variant, despite being the base model offers triple screen display, comprising three 12.3-inch screens. This variant uses hard plastics and fabric upholstery, unlike the leatherette and soft-touch materials available with higher variants. The front and second row get centre armrests. It misses out on panoramic sunroof, but think once, if it is a really necessary feature in Indian climate condition or just a gimmicky element. It gets manual AC, but not dual-zone auto AC, but that should be fine for a majority of consumers. It also comes with some practical elements like seven-seater layout, six-way manually adjustable seat for driver, a decent six-speaker audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push start/stop button, multi-drive modes and cruise control.
On the safety front, the base-spec AX trim of Mahindra XUV 7XO is equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold and hill descent control, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.
Powering the Mahindra XUV 7XO AX petrol MT is the tried and tested 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine, which is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This powertrain is capable of churning out 197 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque, sending power to the front wheels. This makes the SUV significantly powerful compared to the Tata Safari petrol and Hyundai Alcazar petrol.
