Planning to buy Mahindra XUV 7XO petrol MT? This variant is most value for money

Mahindra has updated its popular XUV700 SUV with a new nomenclature, by launching the revamped and rebadged model, the all-new Mahindra XUV 7XO. The SUV is available in a total of six variants: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L. Also, it gets both petrol and diesel engine options, which are sourced from the Mahindra XUV700. The all-new XUV 7XO is expected to ramp up Mahindra's market share in the premium three-row SUV segment further, where it competes with rivals like Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar among others.

Interestingly, Mahindra XUV 7XO's entry-level variant AX comes packed with a plethora of features. Priced between ₹13.66 lakh and ₹14.96 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on petrol and diesel engine choices, the AX variant remains the most affordable variant for the buyers, while availability of interesting and advanced technology-aided features make them capable to be dubbed as most value for money variants. The AX variant is available only with petrol MT and diesel MT powertrain combinations, as there are no petrol AT or diesel AT combinations on offer.

If you are looking to buy the petrol MT powertrain equipped Mahindra XUV 7XO variant offering the most value for money, AX should be the best one to go ahead in my opinion, which comes priced at ₹13.66 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here's why I think the Mahindra XUV 7XO AX is the most value for money variant for a buyer looking for a petrol AT powertrain combination.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX petrol MT: Why I think it is most VFM

Mahindra AUV 7XO AX petrol MT: What you get Exterior Colour Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Powertrain LED projector headlights with DRL

LED tail lamps

Black-finished side body cladding

17-inch steel wheels

Shark fin antenna

Flush-fitted door handles

Roof rails and spoiler Everest White

Midnight Black

Stealth Black

Galaxy Grey

Nebula Blue. Front armrest with storage

Day and Night IRVM

Co-driver sun visor

Rear seat armrest with cup holders

All four power windows

One touch down for driver-side window

Steering mounted controls 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

65W type-C USB port in front row

15W type-C USB port in middle row

12V charging port in third row

Cruise control

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Follow me home headlamps

Push button start/ stop 12.3-inch touchscreen

12.3-inch touchscreen for co-passenger

Wireless Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto

6-speaker audio system

Connected car technology 6 Airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Reverse parking sensors

Height adjustable front seatbelts 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine

6-speed MT

197 bhp peak power

380 Nm peak torque

Front-wheel drive (FWD)

Monocoque chassis

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX: Exterior The Mahindra XUV 7XO, even in its base variant with a petrol engine and manual transmission keeps your car with plethora of features and technology, you desire while buying a modern and premium car. On the design front, it gets the same dual-pod LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs available in the higher variants. However, it misses out on LED foglamps, but that should not be a major deciding factor, considering what you are getting. Other key design elements include flush door handles, turn indicator integrated ORVMs, black roof rails, shark fin antenna, LED taillights with pixel elements - which altogether give the car a stylish look. A noteworthy point is that unlike the 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels available in higher variants, the AX offers 17-inch steel wheels with covers, which should be fine if you are not really keen to get a bigger alloy wheel.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX: Interior Speaking of features inside the cabin, the AX variant, despite being the base model offers triple screen display, comprising three 12.3-inch screens. This variant uses hard plastics and fabric upholstery, unlike the leatherette and soft-touch materials available with higher variants. The front and second row get centre armrests. It misses out on panoramic sunroof, but think once, if it is a really necessary feature in Indian climate condition or just a gimmicky element. It gets manual AC, but not dual-zone auto AC, but that should be fine for a majority of consumers. It also comes with some practical elements like seven-seater layout, six-way manually adjustable seat for driver, a decent six-speaker audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push start/stop button, multi-drive modes and cruise control.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX: Safety On the safety front, the base-spec AX trim of Mahindra XUV 7XO is equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold and hill descent control, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.