Planning to buy Mahindra XUV 7XO? Variant-wise powertrains explained for buyers

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 7XO, and feeling confused about the right variant and powertrain to pick, here is a quick explainer to help you decide better.

Mainak Das
Updated8 Jan 2026, 04:17 PM IST
Mahindra XUV 7XO is available in six trim options and both petrol and diesel engine choices.
The Mahindra XUV 7XO, which is essentially the Mahindra XUV700 facelift, was launched in India as a much awaited car. Available at a price range of 13.66 lakh and 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom), this premium three-row seater SUV has received a significant amount of changes at exterior and inside the cabin. The SUV has become more premium and appealing. However, the powertrain setup remains unchanged compared to the Mahindra XUV700.

(Also read: Planning to buy Mahindra XUV 7XO petrol MT? This variant is most value for money)

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise powertrains explained

VariantSeating layoutPetrolDiesel
MTATMTATAWD AT
AX7-seaterYesNoYesNoNo
AX37-seaterYesYesYesYesNo
AX57-seaterYesYesYesYesNo
AX77-seaterYesYesYesYesNo
AX7 T6-seaterNoYesYesYesNo
7-seaterNoYesYesYesYes
AX7 L6-seaterNoYesNoYesNo
7-seaterNoYesYesYesYes

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is available in six different trim options: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L. On the powertrain front, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine is a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The diesel variant gets a 2.2-litre mHawk power mill, which is also available with the same transmission options.

If you are planning to buy the base variant, which comes loaded with a wide range of features, and can be easily dubbed as a value for money variant, you can only have a petrol manual or diesel manual, with FWD drivetrain. The base AX trim doesn't get any automatic transmission. The top-spec variant is available with all the powertrain combinations, except the petrol manual. If you are planning to buy the AWD version of the SUV, the only options for you are the AX7 T and AX7 L.

