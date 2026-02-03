Planning to buy Mahindra XUV 7XO? Variant-wise waiting periods explained

The Mahindra XUV 7XO, launched in India last month as a mid-life facelifted iteration of the Mahindra XUV700. Priced between ₹13.66 lakh and ₹24.92 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XUV 7XO is one of the most hyped SUVs in the country, and it is expected to continue the momentum the XUV700 has enjoyed. Deliveries of the Mahindra XUV 7XO has already commenced across the country.
If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 7XO, but wondering about the waiting period, here is a quick look at the potential waiting period each variant with different powertrain combinations of the SUV is commanding.
Mahindra XUV 7XO is available in six trim options: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L. The SUV gets five different powertrain combinations, across petrol and diesel engine options and manual and automatic gearbox choices. The Mahindra XUV 7XO is priced between ₹13.66 lakh and ₹24.92 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants.
Among the variants of the Mahindra XUV 7XO, the base trim AX commands the longest wait. It commands a waiting period of up to 12 months. On the other hand, the petrol and diesel versions of the top-end AX7 L trim of the XUV 7XO command a waiting period of up to four months and six months, respectively.
Speaking of the AX3 and AX5 variants, these trims command a waiting period of about five months, irrespective of powertrain combinations. The AX7 T variants command a waiting period of about four wheels, irrespective of powertrain combinations.