Planning to buy Mahindra XUV 7XO? Variant-wise waiting periods explained

The Mahindra XUV 7XO, launched in India last month as a mid-life facelifted iteration of the Mahindra XUV700. Priced between ₹13.66 lakh and ₹24.92 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XUV 7XO is one of the most hyped SUVs in the country, and it is expected to continue the momentum the XUV700 has enjoyed. Deliveries of the Mahindra XUV 7XO has already commenced across the country.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 7XO, but wondering about the waiting period, here is a quick look at the potential waiting period each variant with different powertrain combinations of the SUV is commanding.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise price list

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise price list AX AX3 AX5 AX7 AX7 T AX7 L 2.0-litre turbo-petrol MT ₹ 13.66 lakh ₹ 16.02 lakh ₹ 17.52 lakh ₹ 18.48 lakh - - 2.0-litre turbo-petrol AT - ₹ 17.47 lakh ₹ 18.97 lakh ₹ 19.93 lakh ₹ 21.97 lakh (7S) ₹ 23.45 lakh (7S) ₹ 22.16 lakh (6S) ₹ 23.64 lakh (6S) 2.2-litre diesel MT ₹ 14.96 lakh ₹ 16.49 lakh ₹ 17.99 lakh ₹ 18.95 lakh ₹ 20.99 lakh (7S) ₹ 22.47 lakh ₹ 21.39 lakh (6S) 2.2-litre diesel AT - ₹ 17.94 lakh ₹ 19.44 lakh ₹ 20.4 lakh ₹ 22.44 lakh (7S) ₹ 24.11 lakh (6S) ₹ 22.84 lakh (6S) 2.2-litre diesel AT AWD - - - ₹ 21.4 lakh ₹ 23.44 lakh ₹ 24.92 lakh

Mahindra XUV 7XO is available in six trim options: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L. The SUV gets five different powertrain combinations, across petrol and diesel engine options and manual and automatic gearbox choices. The Mahindra XUV 7XO is priced between ₹13.66 lakh and ₹24.92 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise waiting periods in a nutshell

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise waiting period Variant Petrol Diesel FWD FWD AWD MT AT MT AT AT AX 12 months - 12 months - - AX3 5 months 5 months 5 months 5 months - AX5 5 months 5 months 5 months 5 months - AX7 4 weeks 4 weeks 6 weeks 6 weeks - AX7 T - 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks AX7 L - 4 months 6 months 6 months 6 months * All the above waiting periods indicate maximum time * The above-mentioned waiting period are applicable for bookings made from now onwards * Exact waiting period may vary depending on location, dealership, colour, variant

Among the variants of the Mahindra XUV 7XO, the base trim AX commands the longest wait. It commands a waiting period of up to 12 months. On the other hand, the petrol and diesel versions of the top-end AX7 L trim of the XUV 7XO command a waiting period of up to four months and six months, respectively.

