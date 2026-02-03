Subscribe

Planning to buy Mahindra XUV 7XO? Variant-wise waiting periods explained

Mainak Das
Updated3 Feb 2026, 02:26 PM IST
AI Quick Read

The Mahindra XUV 7XO, launched in India last month as a mid-life facelifted iteration of the Mahindra XUV700. Priced between 13.66 lakh and 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XUV 7XO is one of the most hyped SUVs in the country, and it is expected to continue the momentum the XUV700 has enjoyed. Deliveries of the Mahindra XUV 7XO has already commenced across the country.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise price list

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise price list
AXAX3AX5AX7AX7 TAX7 L
2.0-litre turbo-petrol MT 13.66 lakh 16.02 lakh 17.52 lakh 18.48 lakh--
2.0-litre turbo-petrol AT- 17.47 lakh 18.97 lakh 19.93 lakh 21.97 lakh (7S) 23.45 lakh (7S)
22.16 lakh (6S) 23.64 lakh (6S)
2.2-litre diesel MT 14.96 lakh 16.49 lakh 17.99 lakh 18.95 lakh 20.99 lakh (7S) 22.47 lakh
21.39 lakh (6S)
2.2-litre diesel AT- 17.94 lakh 19.44 lakh 20.4 lakh 22.44 lakh (7S) 24.11 lakh (6S)
22.84 lakh (6S)
2.2-litre diesel AT AWD--- 21.4 lakh 23.44 lakh 24.92 lakh

Mahindra XUV 7XO is available in six trim options: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L. The SUV gets five different powertrain combinations, across petrol and diesel engine options and manual and automatic gearbox choices. The Mahindra XUV 7XO is priced between 13.66 lakh and 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise waiting periods in a nutshell

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise waiting period
VariantPetrolDiesel
FWDFWDAWD
MTATMTATAT
AX12 months-12 months--
AX35 months5 months5 months5 months-
AX55 months5 months5 months5 months-
AX74 weeks4 weeks6 weeks6 weeks-
AX7 T-4 weeks4 weeks4 weeks4 weeks
AX7 L-4 months6 months6 months6 months

* All the above waiting periods indicate maximum time

* The above-mentioned waiting period are applicable for bookings made from now onwards

* Exact waiting period may vary depending on location, dealership, colour, variant

Among the variants of the Mahindra XUV 7XO, the base trim AX commands the longest wait. It commands a waiting period of up to 12 months. On the other hand, the petrol and diesel versions of the top-end AX7 L trim of the XUV 7XO command a waiting period of up to four months and six months, respectively.

Speaking of the AX3 and AX5 variants, these trims command a waiting period of about five months, irrespective of powertrain combinations. The AX7 T variants command a waiting period of about four wheels, irrespective of powertrain combinations.

 
 
