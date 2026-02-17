Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki e Vitara? Key facts and numbers decoded

Maruti Suzuki, the top carmaker of the Indian passenger vehicle market, in terms of sales and production numbers, has launched the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the first-ever all-electric car in the country. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has been launched at a starting price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, there's a catch. The pricing excludes the cost of the battery. For the battery pack, the customers have to shell out an additional cost of ₹3.99 per kilometre driven, which means that while buying the electric SUV, the customers have to mandatorily opt for battery rental.
If you have been planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key facts and numbers related to the first all-electric SUV of Maruti Suzuki.
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is available at a starting price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), for the 49 kWh battery pack variant, in the Delta trim. The price excludes the cost of the battery. For the battery, the customers have to spend ₹3.99 per kilometre driven, since the battery is provided on a rental basis. Maruti Suzuki is yet to reveal the full price list of the e Vitara, exclusive of the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) rental program. This pricing is applicable for the e Vitara till March 31 this year, post which the OEM may revise the pricing.
Maruti Suzuki is offering a complimentary home charger with the electric SUV. The OEM claims the home charger and its installation are worth ₹50,000, which comes free of cost to the customers of the e Vitara. Besides that, the automaker is offering complimentary charging for one year across its EV charging network
Bookings for the e Vitara is open at a sum of ₹21,000.
Maruti Suzuki is offering 60% assured value for the e Vitara under its buyback program. Under this scheme, the OEM will offer 60% value after three years. However, the buyback program is available on a payment basis, with the option of 3 years/45,000 kilometres, or 4 years/60,000 kilometres ownership plans, whichever comes earlier.
The carmaker is offering eight years of warranty for the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara's battery pack. For the vehicle, the standard warranty is for three years or one lakh kilometres, whichever comes earlier. However, the warranty can be extended for another five years or 1.40 lakh kilometres, whichever comes earlier, by paying an additional amount.