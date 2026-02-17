Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki e Vitara? Key facts and numbers decoded

Maruti Suzuki, the top carmaker of the Indian passenger vehicle market, in terms of sales and production numbers, has launched the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the first-ever all-electric car in the country. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has been launched at a starting price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, there's a catch. The pricing excludes the cost of the battery. For the battery pack, the customers have to shell out an additional cost of ₹3.99 per kilometre driven, which means that while buying the electric SUV, the customers have to mandatorily opt for battery rental.

If you have been planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key facts and numbers related to the first all-electric SUV of Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Price & bookings The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is available at a starting price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), for the 49 kWh battery pack variant, in the Delta trim. The price excludes the cost of the battery. For the battery, the customers have to spend ₹3.99 per kilometre driven, since the battery is provided on a rental basis. Maruti Suzuki is yet to reveal the full price list of the e Vitara, exclusive of the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) rental program. This pricing is applicable for the e Vitara till March 31 this year, post which the OEM may revise the pricing.

Maruti Suzuki is offering a complimentary home charger with the electric SUV. The OEM claims the home charger and its installation are worth ₹50,000, which comes free of cost to the customers of the e Vitara. Besides that, the automaker is offering complimentary charging for one year across its EV charging network

Bookings for the e Vitara is open at a sum of ₹21,000.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Buyback Maruti Suzuki is offering 60% assured value for the e Vitara under its buyback program. Under this scheme, the OEM will offer 60% value after three years. However, the buyback program is available on a payment basis, with the option of 3 years/45,000 kilometres, or 4 years/60,000 kilometres ownership plans, whichever comes earlier.

