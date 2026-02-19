Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki e Vitara? Variant-wise prices explained

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is the first-ever EV of India's numero uno car manufacturer.

Mainak Das
Updated19 Feb 2026, 09:26 AM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Volvo XC90
₹ 96.97 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.1 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is available with both BaaS and non-BaaS programs.
Personalised Offers on
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is available with both BaaS and non-BaaS programs.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has finally been launched in India, as the first-ever electric car of India's numero uno passenger vehicle manufacturer. Maruti Suzuki launched the e Vitara at a starting price of 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, there is a catch. The pricing excludes the cost of the battery. For the battery pack, the e Vitara buyers have to opt for a BaaS program, under which they have to shell out an additional cost of 3.99 per kilometre driven. However, now the OEM has revealed the pricing without the BaaS program, under which, if someone wants to buy the car as well as the battery pack by paying an upfront cost, they can.

If you are planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, and wondering whether opting for BaaS would be cost-effective or not, here is a quick explainer about variant-wise BaaS plans and non-BaaS pricing of the electric SUV.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: To take BaaS or not?

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: BaaS vs non-BaaS pricing comparison
VariantBaaS pricing (ex-showroom)Battery rentalNon-BaaS pricing (ex-showroom)
Delta 49 kWh 10.99 lakh 3.99/km 15.99 lakh
Zeta 61 kWh 11.99 lakh 4.39/km 17.49 lakh
Alpha 61 kWh 14.29 lakh 19.79 lakh (Dual tone version commands Rs. 21,000 extra)

Under the BaaS program, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is priced from RS 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The base variant Delta 49kWh trim is priced at 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while for battery rental, the buyers have to shell out 3.99 per kilometre driven. The mid-trim Zeta 61 kWh is priced at 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end Alpha 61 kWh trim is priced at 14.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The battery rental for both the Zeta and Alpha trims is 4.39 per kilometre driven.

If you opt for the non-BaaS plan and pay the upfront cost of the car along with the battery pack, the pricing starts at 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Delta 49 kWh variant. The Zeta 61 kWh variant is priced at 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end trim Alpha 61 kWh trim commands a price tag of 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The dual-tone exterior colour option is available with the Alpha trim, and for this, the consumers have to shell out out 21,000 extra.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsPlanning to buy Maruti Suzuki e Vitara? Variant-wise prices explained
More