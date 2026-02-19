Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki e Vitara? Variant-wise prices explained

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has finally been launched in India, as the first-ever electric car of India's numero uno passenger vehicle manufacturer. Maruti Suzuki launched the e Vitara at a starting price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, there is a catch. The pricing excludes the cost of the battery. For the battery pack, the e Vitara buyers have to opt for a BaaS program, under which they have to shell out an additional cost of ₹3.99 per kilometre driven. However, now the OEM has revealed the pricing without the BaaS program, under which, if someone wants to buy the car as well as the battery pack by paying an upfront cost, they can.

If you are planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, and wondering whether opting for BaaS would be cost-effective or not, here is a quick explainer about variant-wise BaaS plans and non-BaaS pricing of the electric SUV.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: To take BaaS or not?

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: BaaS vs non-BaaS pricing comparison Variant BaaS pricing (ex-showroom) Battery rental Non-BaaS pricing (ex-showroom) Delta 49 kWh ₹ 10.99 lakh ₹ 3.99/km ₹ 15.99 lakh Zeta 61 kWh ₹ 11.99 lakh ₹ 4.39/km ₹ 17.49 lakh Alpha 61 kWh ₹ 14.29 lakh ₹ 19.79 lakh (Dual tone version commands Rs. 21,000 extra)

Under the BaaS program, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is priced from RS 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The base variant Delta 49kWh trim is priced at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while for battery rental, the buyers have to shell out ₹3.99 per kilometre driven. The mid-trim Zeta 61 kWh is priced at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end Alpha 61 kWh trim is priced at ₹14.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The battery rental for both the Zeta and Alpha trims is ₹4.39 per kilometre driven.

If you opt for the non-BaaS plan and pay the upfront cost of the car along with the battery pack, the pricing starts at ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Delta 49 kWh variant. The Zeta 61 kWh variant is priced at ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end trim Alpha 61 kWh trim commands a price tag of ₹19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The dual-tone exterior colour option is available with the Alpha trim, and for this, the consumers have to shell out out ₹21,000 extra.