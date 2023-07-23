Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara debuted in September last year. The mid-size SUV comes with a starting price of ₹10.70 lakh (ex-showroom). If you are looking to buy the Grand Vitara SUV, here's important news for you.

According to a report by CarWale, the SUV has a waiting period of up to 20 weeks in the Delhi-NCR region. The report states that the waiting period is applicable across the variant of the SUV. In case you are unaware, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered in six trims- Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has a dynamic and aggressive exterior design, sophisticated interiors, and a range of technologically advanced safety features. It is offered in multiple colour options that include Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Chestnut Brown, Opulent Red, Midnight Black, Arctic White with a black roof, Splendid Silver with a black roof, and Opulent Red with a black roof.

Maruti Grand Vitara with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology features Suzuki’s acclaimed K-series 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine.

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki made an upward adjustment in the price of the hybrid variant of its Grand Vitara SUV. As a result, the cost of the hybrid SUV has increased by ₹4,000, with the new price ranging from ₹18.29 lakh to ₹19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The reason behind this price hike is the incorporation of a new safety feature in the hybrid versions.

Maruti Suzuki, in a regulatory filing, announced that the Grand Vitara hybrid variants will now come equipped with an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS). This new safety feature complements the existing safety provisions in the vehicle, which include 6 airbags (front, side & curtain), electronic stability program (ESP) with hill hold assist, 3-point ELR seat belts for all seats, front and rear disc brakes along with ABS + EBD, hill descent control, and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). These safety enhancements further augment the SUV's overall safety standards.