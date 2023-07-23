Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara? Check the SUV’s waiting list1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 12:56 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV has a waiting period of up to 20 weeks in Delhi-NCR region, across all variants. The SUV offers advanced safety features and comes in multiple color options.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara debuted in September last year. The mid-size SUV comes with a starting price of ₹10.70 lakh (ex-showroom). If you are looking to buy the Grand Vitara SUV, here's important news for you.
