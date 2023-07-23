Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara? Check the SUV’s waiting list

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki made an upward adjustment in the price of the hybrid variant of its Grand Vitara SUV. As a result, the cost of the hybrid SUV has increased by ₹4,000, with the new price ranging from ₹18.29 lakh to ₹19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The reason behind this price hike is the incorporation of a new safety feature in the hybrid versions.