Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Victoris? You can avail up to 78,000 discounts

Maruti Suzuki Victoris, the flagship passenger vehicle sold through the Maruti Suzuki Arena retail network, is available with up to ₹78,000 discounts in February. The mid-size SUV that was launched in India in September last year competes with tough rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Tata Sierra. To ramp up its appeal and sales numbers, Maruti Suzuki is offering a significant amount of discounts on the car.

The benefits being offered with the Maruti Suzuki Victoris include both cash discounts and loyalty bonus, with the spectrum reaching up to ₹78,000. If you are planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise benefits being offered for the SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris gets up to ₹ 78,000 discounts

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Discounts on offer Variant Fuel Cash discount Loyalty bonus Total benefit Lxi & Vxi Petrol / Petrol + CNG ₹ 30,000 ₹ 20,000 ₹ 50,000 Zxi & Zxi+ Petrol / Petrol + CNG ₹ 41,000 ₹ 20,000 ₹ 61,000 Zxi & Zxi+ e-CVT ₹ 48,000 ₹ 30,000 ₹ 78,000

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Lxi and Vxi trims are available with a cash discount of ₹30,000. Besides that, these trims are available with a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000. This takes the total benefit for the Lxi and Vxi trims to ₹50,000.

The Zxi and Zxi+ trims of the Victoris are available with benefits of up to ₹78,000. The petrol and petrol+CNG powered variants are available with cash discounts of ₹41,000, while there is ₹20,000 worth of loyalty bonus on offer as well. This takes the total benefits to ₹61,000 for the petrol, petrol+CNG powered variants of Zxi and Zxi+ trims.