Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Victoris? You can avail up to 78,000 discounts

Maruti Suzuki Victoris is available with up to 78,000 benefits, comprising cash discounts and loyalty bonus.

HT Auto Desk
Published10 Feb 2026, 09:46 AM IST
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is offered in three different powertrain options.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris, the flagship passenger vehicle sold through the Maruti Suzuki Arena retail network, is available with up to 78,000 discounts in February. The mid-size SUV that was launched in India in September last year competes with tough rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Tata Sierra. To ramp up its appeal and sales numbers, Maruti Suzuki is offering a significant amount of discounts on the car.

The benefits being offered with the Maruti Suzuki Victoris include both cash discounts and loyalty bonus, with the spectrum reaching up to 78,000. If you are planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise benefits being offered for the SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris gets up to 78,000 discounts

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Discounts on offer
VariantFuelCash discountLoyalty bonusTotal benefit
Lxi & VxiPetrol / Petrol + CNG 30,000 20,000 50,000
Zxi & Zxi+Petrol / Petrol + CNG 41,000 20,000 61,000
Zxi & Zxi+e-CVT 48,000 30,000 78,000

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Lxi and Vxi trims are available with a cash discount of 30,000. Besides that, these trims are available with a loyalty bonus of 20,000. This takes the total benefit for the Lxi and Vxi trims to 50,000.

The Zxi and Zxi+ trims of the Victoris are available with benefits of up to 78,000. The petrol and petrol+CNG powered variants are available with cash discounts of 41,000, while there is 20,000 worth of loyalty bonus on offer as well. This takes the total benefits to 61,000 for the petrol, petrol+CNG powered variants of Zxi and Zxi+ trims.

On the other hand, the strong hybrid e-CVT versions of the Zxi and Zxi+ trims are available with a 48,000 cash discount and 30,000 loyalty bonus. This takes the total benefits to 78,000 for these variants.

