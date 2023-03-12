Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a multi purpose vehicle (MPV) that debuted in the country in November last year. If you are planning to buy the MPV, then here’s a news for you. According to a report by CarWale, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 stretches for up to 18 weeks for the CNG variant. Other variants, on the other hand, have a waiting period of up to 12 weeks across the country. These include three variants – Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha Plus.

“According to our sources, the Maruti XL6 currently commands a waiting period of up to 18 weeks. The latter is limited only to the CNG variant, while all other variants have a waiting period of up to 12 weeks, pan India," the report says.

For those unaware, Maruti Suzuki XL6 premium MPV is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which is said to produce 87bhp power at 5,500rpm. It has a peak torque of 121.5Nm at 4,200rpm. The engine comes paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard. In the petrol mode, the engine is capable of producing 99bhp at 6,000rpm and 136Nm of torque at 4,400rpm.

Safety features include Quad Airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ESP with Hill hold, LED front fog lamps, a strong HEARTECT Platform

Meanwhile, the auto manufacturer has announced discounts of up to ₹60,000 on products across multiple ranges. The said offer is available at Maruti Suzuki dealerships, including the Arena and Nexa chains. This discount will be available in the form of multiple benefits like cash discount, corporate offers and exchange bonus.