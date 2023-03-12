Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki XL6? You may have to wait for 18 weeks

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a multi purpose vehicle (MPV) that debuted in the country in November last year. If you are planning to buy the MPV, then here’s a news for you. According to a report by CarWale, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 stretches for up to 18 weeks for the CNG variant. Other variants, on the other hand, have a waiting period of up to 12 weeks across the country. These include three variants – Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha Plus.

