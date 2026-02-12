Planning to buy MG Majestor? Launch, booking & delivery details explained

JSW MG Motor India has taken the wraps off the MG Majestor SUV, the new D+ SUV bridging the gap between the D segment and luxury SUVs. The MG Majestor will be the new flagship SUV of the automaker, sitting atop the MG Gloster in the automaker's SUV lineup. MG has already opened pre-bookings for the Majestor, at a token amount of ₹41,000, ahead of the SUV's scheduled price announcement in April 2026. Upon launch, the MG Majestor will challenge rivals like the mighty Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tayron R Line.

If you are planning to buy the MG Majestor, here is a quick look at the key details of the SUV, including the price, bookings and delivery.

MG Majestor: Launch & price JSW MG Motor India is yet to announce the pricing of the MG Majestor. The pricing will be revealed in April this year. Expect the MG Majestor to be priced between ₹39 lakh and ₹45 lakh (ex-showroom). For comparison, the Toyota Fortuner Legender is priced between ₹42.17 lakh and ₹47.46 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line's price for India has not yet been announced.

MG Majestor: Booking & delivery

MG Majestor: Key details buyers must know Pre-bookings Open at ₹ 41,000 Pre-bookings benefits First 3,000 bookings get ‘5-5-5 Peace of Mind’ package, offering 5 years of unlimited km warranty, 5 years of RSA, and 5 labour-free services

First 1,000 customers pre-bookings get exclusive invite for ICICI Emeralde credit card

All pre-bookings will get priority delivery and access to exclusive preview Launch April 2026 Delivery May 2026

MG Majestor is open for pre-bookings across India. The interested consumers can book the SUV at a token amount of ₹41,000. Bookings can be done by visiting the authorised dealerships or the dedicated online channel. MG has stated that the first 3,000 consumers who will pre-book the SUV will get the benefit of the ‘5-5-5 Peace of Mind’ package, under which they will be offered five years of unlimited kilometre warranty, five years of roadside assistance, and five labour-free services. The first 1,000 customers who book the SUV will additionally get an exclusive invite for the ICICI Emeralde credit card. Also, the customers who pre-book the Majestor will be eligible for priority delivery of the SUV, as well as get access to an exclusive preview.

MG will start delivering the Majestor to customers from May 2026. The customers who pre-book the SUV will be prioritised for the deliveries.

MG Majestor: Variant and colours

MG Majestor: Variants & colours Variants Sharp 4x2, Savvy 4x2, and Savvy 4x4 Colours Metal Black, Pearl White, Metal Ash, Concrete Grey