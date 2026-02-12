Planning to buy MG Majestor? Launch, booking & delivery details explained

JSW MG Motor India has taken the wraps off the MG Majestor SUV, the new D+ SUV bridging the gap between the D segment and luxury SUVs. The MG Majestor will be the new flagship SUV of the automaker, sitting atop the MG Gloster in the automaker's SUV lineup. MG has already opened pre-bookings for the Majestor, at a token amount of ₹41,000, ahead of the SUV's scheduled price announcement in April 2026. Upon launch, the MG Majestor will challenge rivals like the mighty Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tayron R Line.
₹ 41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs
₹ 39.99 Lakhs Onwards
₹ 33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs
₹ 41.54 - 46.75 Lakhs
If you are planning to buy the MG Majestor, here is a quick look at the key details of the SUV, including the price, bookings and delivery.
JSW MG Motor India is yet to announce the pricing of the MG Majestor. The pricing will be revealed in April this year. Expect the MG Majestor to be priced between ₹39 lakh and ₹45 lakh (ex-showroom). For comparison, the Toyota Fortuner Legender is priced between ₹42.17 lakh and ₹47.46 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line's price for India has not yet been announced.
|MG Majestor: Key details buyers must know
|Pre-bookings
|Open at ₹41,000
|Pre-bookings benefits
|Launch
|April 2026
|Delivery
|May 2026
MG Majestor is open for pre-bookings across India. The interested consumers can book the SUV at a token amount of ₹41,000. Bookings can be done by visiting the authorised dealerships or the dedicated online channel. MG has stated that the first 3,000 consumers who will pre-book the SUV will get the benefit of the ‘5-5-5 Peace of Mind’ package, under which they will be offered five years of unlimited kilometre warranty, five years of roadside assistance, and five labour-free services. The first 1,000 customers who book the SUV will additionally get an exclusive invite for the ICICI Emeralde credit card. Also, the customers who pre-book the Majestor will be eligible for priority delivery of the SUV, as well as get access to an exclusive preview.
MG will start delivering the Majestor to customers from May 2026. The customers who pre-book the SUV will be prioritised for the deliveries.
|MG Majestor: Variants & colours
|Variants
|Sharp 4x2, Savvy 4x2, and Savvy 4x4
|Colours
|Metal Black, Pearl White, Metal Ash, Concrete Grey
