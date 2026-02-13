Planning to buy MG Majestor? Variant-wise features & specifications detailed

MG Majestor is the new flagship SUV of the automaker in India, sitting atop the MG Gloster.

Mainak Das
Published13 Feb 2026, 11:39 AM IST
MG Majestor is going to be the new flagship SUV of the brand, sitting atop MG Gloster, when it is launched in April 2026.
MG Majestor has broken cover in India, after a long wait. Slated to launch in April this year, the MG Majestor is the new flagship SUV of the automaker, replacing the MG Gloster. The Majestor is already available for pre-bookings at a token amount of 41,000. Once launched, MG will start delivering the SUV from May 2026.

The SUV is available in two broad trim options: Sharp and Savvy. The Sharp is available with a 4x2 drivetrain, while the Savvy is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain options. Positioned as a rival to the Toyota Fortuner, the premium D+ SUV will be available in four different exterior shade choices: Pearl White, Concrete Grey, Metal Black and Metal Ash.

If you are planning to buy the MG Majestor, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features and specifications of the SUV.

MG Majestor: Variant-wise features and specifications

MG Majestor: Variants, features & specifications
VariantSharpSavvy
Engine2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel
Transmission8-speed AT
Power213 bhp
Torque478 Nm
Drivetrain4x24x2, 4x4
Exterior
  • LED DRLs
  • LED projector headlamps
  • Connected tail lamps
  • Rear fog lamp
  • Dual shade multispoke alloy wheels
  • Turn indicator-integrated ORVMs
  • Piano Black DLO garnish
  • Brushed steel side stepper
  • Roof rails
  • Dual exhaust tips
  • Gunmetal Grey front guard plate
Interior
  • Drive modes (Sport/Normal/Eco)
  • 3 steering modes
  • 64 colour ambient lights
  • Black interior theme
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather layering & soft touch dashboard
  • Illuminated front & rear scuff plates
  • Knitted fabric roof liner
  • Carbon fibre inserts on door trims
  • 12-way powered driver seat
  • 8-way powered co-driver seat
  • 8-speaker audio system
  • 60:40 split 2nd-row bench
  • 2nd row sliding & reclining
  • Powered tailgate with gesture control
  • 3-zone auto AC
  • 2nd & 3rd row AC vents
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • i-SMART connected features
  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
  • Cruise control
  • Paddle shifters
  • Start/stop button
  • Dual wireless charger
  • USB ports (1 Type-C + 3 Type-A)
  • 12V power outlets
  • Leather wrapped steering wheel
  • Tilt & telescopic steering
  • Heated ORVM

(Over Sharp)

  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Driver seat & ORVM memory
  • Ventilated seats
  • Multi-mode massage front seats
  • 12-speaker JBL audio system
  • Captain seats
  • 220V power outlet for 2nd row
  • Adaptive cruise control
Safety
  • Rain sensing wipers
  • 360-degree HD camera
  • Reverse parking camera
  • EPB with auto hold
  • Front & rear parking sensors
  • 6 airbags
  • ESP
  • TCS
  • Hill Hold / Hill Assist / Hill Descent
  • ABS + EBD + Brake Assist
  • All 4 disc brakes
  • TPMS
  • ISOFIX
  • Rear wiper & washer
  • Rear defogger
  • Driver fatigue warning

(Over Sharp)

Level 2 ADAS suite

The Sharp and Savvy trims come powered by the same engine and transmission. Power and torque output remain the same. The Savvy trim is available with the option of a 4x4 drivetrain, which is not available in the Sharp trim. Speaking of features, the Savvy trim gets additional features over the Sharp.

These additional features include a panoramic sunroof, dual memory settings for the driver seat and ORVMs, ventilated seats, multi-mode massage function for front seats, 12-speaker JBL Studio audio system, 220V power outlet for second row seats, adaptive cruise control, and captain seats. On the safety front, it gets a Level 2 ADAS suite as an addition, which includes features like Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), etc.

