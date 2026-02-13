Planning to buy MG Majestor? Variant-wise features & specifications detailed

MG Majestor has broken cover in India, after a long wait. Slated to launch in April this year, the MG Majestor is the new flagship SUV of the automaker, replacing the MG Gloster. The Majestor is already available for pre-bookings at a token amount of ₹41,000. Once launched, MG will start delivering the SUV from May 2026.

The SUV is available in two broad trim options: Sharp and Savvy. The Sharp is available with a 4x2 drivetrain, while the Savvy is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain options. Positioned as a rival to the Toyota Fortuner, the premium D+ SUV will be available in four different exterior shade choices: Pearl White, Concrete Grey, Metal Black and Metal Ash.

If you are planning to buy the MG Majestor, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features and specifications of the SUV.

MG Majestor: Variant-wise features and specifications

MG Majestor: Variants, features & specifications Variant Sharp Savvy Engine 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel Transmission 8-speed AT Power 213 bhp Torque 478 Nm Drivetrain 4x2 4x2, 4x4 Exterior LED DRLs

LED projector headlamps

Connected tail lamps

Rear fog lamp

Dual shade multispoke alloy wheels

Turn indicator-integrated ORVMs

Piano Black DLO garnish

Brushed steel side stepper

Roof rails

Dual exhaust tips

Gunmetal Grey front guard plate Interior Drive modes (Sport/Normal/Eco)

3 steering modes

64 colour ambient lights

Black interior theme

Leather upholstery

Leather layering & soft touch dashboard

Illuminated front & rear scuff plates

Knitted fabric roof liner

Carbon fibre inserts on door trims

12-way powered driver seat

8-way powered co-driver seat

8-speaker audio system

60:40 split 2nd-row bench

2nd row sliding & reclining

Powered tailgate with gesture control

3-zone auto AC

2nd & 3rd row AC vents

12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

i-SMART connected features

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Cruise control

Paddle shifters

Start/stop button

Dual wireless charger

USB ports (1 Type-C + 3 Type-A)

12V power outlets

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Tilt & telescopic steering

Heated ORVM (Over Sharp) Panoramic sunroof

Driver seat & ORVM memory

Ventilated seats

Multi-mode massage front seats

12-speaker JBL audio system

Captain seats

220V power outlet for 2nd row

Adaptive cruise control Safety Rain sensing wipers

360-degree HD camera

Reverse parking camera

EPB with auto hold

Front & rear parking sensors

6 airbags

ESP

TCS

Hill Hold / Hill Assist / Hill Descent

ABS + EBD + Brake Assist

All 4 disc brakes

TPMS

ISOFIX

Rear wiper & washer

Rear defogger

Driver fatigue warning (Over Sharp) Level 2 ADAS suite

The Sharp and Savvy trims come powered by the same engine and transmission. Power and torque output remain the same. The Savvy trim is available with the option of a 4x4 drivetrain, which is not available in the Sharp trim. Speaking of features, the Savvy trim gets additional features over the Sharp.

These additional features include a panoramic sunroof, dual memory settings for the driver seat and ORVMs, ventilated seats, multi-mode massage function for front seats, 12-speaker JBL Studio audio system, 220V power outlet for second row seats, adaptive cruise control, and captain seats. On the safety front, it gets a Level 2 ADAS suite as an addition, which includes features like Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), etc.