Planning to buy MG Majestor? Variant-wise features & specifications detailed

MG Majestor has broken cover in India, after a long wait. Slated to launch in April this year, the MG Majestor is the new flagship SUV of the automaker, replacing the MG Gloster. The Majestor is already available for pre-bookings at a token amount of ₹41,000. Once launched, MG will start delivering the SUV from May 2026.
₹ 41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs
₹ 39.99 Lakhs Onwards
₹ 33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs
₹ 41.54 - 46.75 Lakhs
The SUV is available in two broad trim options: Sharp and Savvy. The Sharp is available with a 4x2 drivetrain, while the Savvy is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain options. Positioned as a rival to the Toyota Fortuner, the premium D+ SUV will be available in four different exterior shade choices: Pearl White, Concrete Grey, Metal Black and Metal Ash.
If you are planning to buy the MG Majestor, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features and specifications of the SUV.
|MG Majestor: Variants, features & specifications
|Variant
|Sharp
|Savvy
|Engine
|2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel
|Transmission
|8-speed AT
|Power
|213 bhp
|Torque
|478 Nm
|Drivetrain
|4x2
|4x2, 4x4
|Exterior
|Interior
(Over Sharp)
|Safety
(Over Sharp)
Level 2 ADAS suite
The Sharp and Savvy trims come powered by the same engine and transmission. Power and torque output remain the same. The Savvy trim is available with the option of a 4x4 drivetrain, which is not available in the Sharp trim. Speaking of features, the Savvy trim gets additional features over the Sharp.
These additional features include a panoramic sunroof, dual memory settings for the driver seat and ORVMs, ventilated seats, multi-mode massage function for front seats, 12-speaker JBL Studio audio system, 220V power outlet for second row seats, adaptive cruise control, and captain seats. On the safety front, it gets a Level 2 ADAS suite as an addition, which includes features like Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), etc.