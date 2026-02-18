Planning to buy Nissan Gravite? Variant-wise price, features, warranty explained

Nissan India has launched its most-awaited affordable MPV, Nissan Gravite, in the country on February 17. The Japanese car manufacturer has launched the Nissan Gravite MPV at a starting price of ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. There is a special launch edition as well, which is limited to 1,001 customers, and comes priced between ₹8.35 lakh and ₹8.93 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on manual and AMT gearbox options.
The pricing announced by Nissan is introductory for a limited period. The introductory pricing of all the variants is valid for the first 5,000 bookings. Post crossing that milestone, the OEM is expected to increase the pricing across the lineup.
Interestingly, close on the heels of the launch of Nissan Gravite, the carmaker has confirmed that the first big update for the car is set to debut in the near future. Being based on the Renault Triber, the Nissan Gravite shares a wide range of features and components with its French sibling, which was updated in the recent past.
The Nissan Gravite is currently being offered only with a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine, while transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT unit. This engine is capable of belting out 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque. Nissan has stated that the Gravite will get a dual-cylinder CNG kit installed at the dealer level soon. However, the timeline of availability for this CNG kit was not revealed.
|Nissan Gravite: Variant-wise price, colours & features
|Variant
|Colours
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Key features
|Visia MT
|Rs. 5.65 lakh
|Acenta MT (Features over Visia)
|Rs. 6.59 lakh
|N-Connecta MT / AMT (Features over Acenta)
Rs. 7.20 lakh (MT)
₹7.80 lakh (AMT)
|Tekna MT / AMT (Features over N-Connecta)
Rs. 7.91 lakh (MT)
₹8.49 lakh (AMT)
|Tekna Launch Edition MT / AMT (Features over Tekna)
₹8.35 lakh (MT)
₹8.93 lakh (AMT)
Nissan Gravite is available in four broad trim choices: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna. This sub-four-metre MPV is available in five colour options: Storm White, Blade Silver, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, and Forest Green. The automaker has introduced a special launch edition, based on the top-end trim Tekna, which is available for a limited number of customers. This launch edition is limited to 1,001 consumers.
The Nissan Gravite will be offered with a standard warranty of 3 years or 100,000 km, which is extendable up to a segment-best 10 years or 200,000 km. The first 5,000 bookings for the sub-four-metre MPV will also qualify for zero service costs for the first five years. Also, the first 5,000 consumers will get financing and upgrade benefits.
