Planning to buy Nissan Gravite? Variant-wise price, features, warranty explained

Nissan India has launched its most-awaited affordable MPV, Nissan Gravite, in the country on February 17. The Japanese car manufacturer has launched the Nissan Gravite MPV at a starting price of ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. There is a special launch edition as well, which is limited to 1,001 customers, and comes priced between ₹8.35 lakh and ₹8.93 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on manual and AMT gearbox options.

The pricing announced by Nissan is introductory for a limited period. The introductory pricing of all the variants is valid for the first 5,000 bookings. Post crossing that milestone, the OEM is expected to increase the pricing across the lineup.

Interestingly, close on the heels of the launch of Nissan Gravite, the carmaker has confirmed that the first big update for the car is set to debut in the near future. Being based on the Renault Triber, the Nissan Gravite shares a wide range of features and components with its French sibling, which was updated in the recent past.

The Nissan Gravite is currently being offered only with a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine, while transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT unit. This engine is capable of belting out 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque. Nissan has stated that the Gravite will get a dual-cylinder CNG kit installed at the dealer level soon. However, the timeline of availability for this CNG kit was not revealed.

Nissan Gravite: Variant-wise price, colours & features Variant Colours Price (ex-showroom) Key features Visia MT Storm White

Blade Silver

Onyx Black

Metallic Grey

Forest Green Rs. 5.65 lakh Projector headlamps

2nd row with fold, slide & recline functions

Removable 3rd row

Steel wheels

All-Black upholstery

Digital driver display

All 4 power windows

6 airbags with ESP Acenta MT (Features over Visia) Rs. 6.59 lakh 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless phone mirroring

Steering-mounted audio controls

2nd & 3rd-row AC vents N-Connecta MT / AMT (Features over Acenta) Rs. 7.20 lakh (MT) ₹7.80 lakh (AMT) Reverse camera with dynamic guide lines

Crystal edge LED tail lamps

Rear wiper & defogger

Roof rails with 50 kg load capacity

Cooled glovebox & centre console

Dual-tone Black & Beige upholstery Tekna MT / AMT (Features over N-Connecta) Rs. 7.91 lakh (MT) ₹8.49 lakh (AMT) LED headlights

7.0-inch instrument cluster

15-inch dual-tone flex wheels

Push start button

Front parking sensors

Wireless charger Tekna Launch Edition MT / AMT (Features over Tekna) ₹8.35 lakh (MT) ₹8.93 lakh (AMT) Body graphics

JBL audio system

Dual dashcam

Air purifier

Ambient lighting

Neck cushions for first row

Lumbar cushions for second row

Nissan Gravite is available in four broad trim choices: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna. This sub-four-metre MPV is available in five colour options: Storm White, Blade Silver, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, and Forest Green. The automaker has introduced a special launch edition, based on the top-end trim Tekna, which is available for a limited number of customers. This launch edition is limited to 1,001 consumers.