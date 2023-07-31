Planning to buy Nissan Magnite? You may have to wait for up to 5 weeks2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 01:12 PM IST
Nissan Magnite was first launched in December 2020. It has received several upgrades since then along with a special geza edition.
Are you planning to buy the Nissan Magnite SUV? If yes, then you may have to wait for up to five weeks. Presently, the waiting period for all versions of the Nissan Magnite stands at a standard duration of two to three weeks, says a report by CarWale. However, customers specifically seeking the dual-tone or the Flare Garnet Red color will experience a longer waiting period, with delivery of the SUV taking up to five weeks, it adds.
