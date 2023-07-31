Are you planning to buy the Nissan Magnite SUV? If yes, then you may have to wait for up to five weeks. Presently, the waiting period for all versions of the Nissan Magnite stands at a standard duration of two to three weeks, says a report by CarWale. However, customers specifically seeking the dual-tone or the Flare Garnet Red color will experience a longer waiting period, with delivery of the SUV taking up to five weeks, it adds.

The Nissan Magnite SUV is offered in multiple trims. These include XE, XL, XV, Turbo, Premium, Premium Turbo (O), and Geza Edition.

The SUV comes with two engine choices. The first is a naturally aspirated 1-litre engine, delivering 72ps of power and 92nm of torque. The second option is a 1-litre turbo petrol engine, capable of producing a maximum power of 100PS and a maximum torque of 160Nm. This engine option is paired with an X-Tronic CVT gearbox.

Last month, the SUV reached 1 lakh production milestone in the country. Nissan Magnite was launched in December 2020 and has received several prestigious accolades since its launch, including the recently awarded ‘2023 ICONIC Brand of the Year’ at the Dainik Jagran INext ICONIC Awards; ‘Compact SUV of the Year 2021’ by Top Gear; ‘Game Changer’ award by Motor Octane; and ‘Value for Money’ by Autocar India, amongst others.

Nissan Magnite is a global product and is currently exported to 15 global markets. Nissan Motor India has exported more than a million vehicles from its Chennai plant to 108 destinations, including New Zealand, Australia, and countries in the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, South-East Asia, SAARC, Sub Sahara, and African regions.

Price of the Nissan Magnite SUV starts at ₹7,39,00 for the base variant. The company has also introduced a Geza edition of the SUV.

The special edition of the Nissan Magnite is equipped with a sole 1.0-litre non-turbo manual engine, capable of generating a maximum output of 71bhp and a peak torque of 96Nm. This engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

As for its color choices, the Nissan Magnite Geza special edition is available in five attractive options: Blade Silver, Flare Garnet Red, Strom White, Sandstone Brown, and Onyx Black.