Planning to buy Renault Duster? Here's the accessory list you should check

Renault Duster is the keyword that is making the loudest buzz in the Indian passenger vehicle market in January 2026. The French carmaker Renault has brought back one of the most popular nomenclature in the Indian passenger vehicle market in the form of the new generation 2026 Renault Duster, after a four year hiatus. The new Duster comes with an array of changes inside and out.

The new 2026 Renault Duster looks more butch compared to the old model, with a completely redesigned approach. The interior has gone through a sea of changes, and now come equipped with tons of new features aided by advanced technology. On the powertrain front as well, the SUV comes available in three different powertrain options, which include three turbocharged petrol engines, and hybrid technology as well.

The 2026 Renault Duster is already available for pre-bookings across India at a token amount of ₹21,000. If you have already booked the SUV or planning to buy it, here is a quick and comprehensive list of the accessories that you can opt for your Renault Duster to make it appear distinct in the crowd.

2026 Renault Duster gets a tons of accessories

2026 Renault Duster: Accessory list Styling Utility & protection Convenience Bonnet protector Mud flaps Printed floor mats Lamp garnishes Side step Sun blind Air intake garnish Elevated luggage board Door scuttle garnish Boot liner Body side cladding insert Roof box Decal camo graphics Alloy wheel inserts

The list of accessories for the 2026 Renault Duster can be divided in three segments: exterior styling, interior convenience, utility and protection.