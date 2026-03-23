Planning to buy Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450? Here’s your complete EMI math

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is a modern-retro roadster motorcycle launched in 2024. Built on the same Sherpa 450 platform as the motorcycle manufacturer. which also underpins the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, the Guerrilla 450 is designed as a more compact, street-focused alternative for urban commuting and spirited riding. It is built on a steel tubular frame with the engine as a stressed member. The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 gets an 11-litre tank, which is smaller than the Himalayan 450's 17-litre tank.

This aggressive-looking motorcycle is powered by a 452 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder DOHC engine, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. This engine is tuned to churn out 39.47 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. Weighing at 185 kg, the Guerrilla 450 offers around 28-30 kmpl of fuel economy.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is priced between ₹256,387 and ₹272,479 (ex-showroom), depending on the colour variants. If you have been planning to buy the motorcycle or already booked one, and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here's your complete EMI math.

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Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: How much EMI to pay every month?

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 272,479 ₹ 272,479 9.5% 12 months ₹ 23,892 ₹ 14,224 24 months ₹ 12,511 ₹ 27,779 36 months ₹ 8,728 ₹ 41,740

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is ₹272,479 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.

According to this calculation, if the consumer opts for a 12-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹23,982, which will be reduced to ₹12,511 in the case of a 24-month repayment tenure. If the consumer opts for a 36-month period, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹8,728.