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Planning to buy Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450? Here’s your complete EMI math

If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 soon, here's your complete EMI math.

Mainak Das
Updated23 Mar 2026, 08:53 AM IST
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Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is a roadster based on the Himalayan 450.
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is a roadster based on the Himalayan 450.
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The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is a modern-retro roadster motorcycle launched in 2024. Built on the same Sherpa 450 platform as the motorcycle manufacturer. which also underpins the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, the Guerrilla 450 is designed as a more compact, street-focused alternative for urban commuting and spirited riding. It is built on a steel tubular frame with the engine as a stressed member. The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 gets an 11-litre tank, which is smaller than the Himalayan 450's 17-litre tank.

This aggressive-looking motorcycle is powered by a 452 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder DOHC engine, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. This engine is tuned to churn out 39.47 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. Weighing at 185 kg, the Guerrilla 450 offers around 28-30 kmpl of fuel economy.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is priced between 256,387 and 272,479 (ex-showroom), depending on the colour variants. If you have been planning to buy the motorcycle or already booked one, and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here's your complete EMI math.

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Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: How much EMI to pay every month?

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
272,479 272,4799.5%12 months 23,892 14,224
24 months 12,511 27,779
36 months 8,728 41,740

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is 272,479 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.

According to this calculation, if the consumer opts for a 12-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be 23,982, which will be reduced to 12,511 in the case of a 24-month repayment tenure. If the consumer opts for a 36-month period, the monthly EMI payable will be 8,728.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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