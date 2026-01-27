Planning to buy Royal Enfield Hunter 350? Here's your monthly EMI explained

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is one of the most popular models in the 350 cc motorcycle segment in India. Not as popular as the iconic Classic 350 from the same manufacturer, but the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been finding an increasing level of penetration in the segment. The Hunter 350 is the most affordable and entry-level product in Royal Enfield's motorcycle lineup.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 blends the classic torquey character associated with the Royal Enfield motorcycles with modern features. This motorcycle is specifically designed to appeal to the younger riders and daily commuters who dream of buying a Royal Enfield, which is affordable and easily manoeuvrable in both congested city traffic and on the highways. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is widely seen as a pocket rocket suited for those buyers looking for a stylish and easy-to-ride motorcycle for city commuting that still retains the iconic design elements of a Royal Enfield.

If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and are wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here is a quick guide for you explaining the possible monthly EMI you may have to pay.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: How much monthly EMI to pay?

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 166,883 ₹ 166,883 8.5% 12 months ₹ 14,556 ₹ 7,783 24 months ₹ 7,586 ₹ 15,176

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is priced between ₹137,640 and ₹166,883 (ex-showroom), depending on colour variants. In this EMI calculation for the motorcycle, we have considered the top-end variant that commands a price tag of ₹166,883 (ex-showroom). The loan amount is considered as 100% of the ex-showroom pricing of the motorcycle. The repayment tenure is considered to be for 12 months and 24 months, while the rate of interest is considered to be 8.5%.