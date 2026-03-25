Planning to buy Royal Enfield Interceptor 650? Complete EMI math explained

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is the flagship roadster of the OEM that comes blending 1960's British motorcycle design philosophy with modern engineering, technology and features. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is powered by a refined 648 cc parallel-twin engine, making it a popular choice for both urban commuting and highway cruising due to its smooth power delivery and iconic exhaust note.

The motorcycle is built on a steel tubular double cradle frame. Powering the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a 648 cc air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. This engine is capable of churning out 47 bhp peak power at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of maximum torque at 5,250 rpm. The engine returns about 25 kmpl of fuel economy. It comes priced between ₹335,394 and ₹366,390, depending on colour variants.

If you have been planning to buy the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and are wondering about the monthly EMI you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI calculation to aid your purchase process.

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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: How much monthly EMI to pay?

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 366,390 ₹ 366,390 9.5% 12 months ₹ 32,126 ₹ 19,126 24 months ₹ 16,823 ₹ 37,353 36 months ₹ 11,737 ₹ 56,126

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is ₹366,390 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.

According to this calculation, the monthly EMI for the 12-month repayment tenure will be ₹32,126, which will be reduced to ₹16,823 for the 24-month repayment tenure. If you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be ₹11,737.