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Planning to buy Royal Enfield Interceptor 650? Complete EMI math explained

If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, here is your complete EMI calculation.

Mainak Das
Updated25 Mar 2026, 07:32 AM IST
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is the brand's flagship mid-capacity roadster that blends 1960s-inspired British design with modern engineering.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is the brand's flagship mid-capacity roadster that blends 1960s-inspired British design with modern engineering.
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is the flagship roadster of the OEM that comes blending 1960's British motorcycle design philosophy with modern engineering, technology and features. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is powered by a refined 648 cc parallel-twin engine, making it a popular choice for both urban commuting and highway cruising due to its smooth power delivery and iconic exhaust note.

The motorcycle is built on a steel tubular double cradle frame. Powering the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a 648 cc air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. This engine is capable of churning out 47 bhp peak power at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of maximum torque at 5,250 rpm. The engine returns about 25 kmpl of fuel economy. It comes priced between 335,394 and 366,390, depending on colour variants.

If you have been planning to buy the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and are wondering about the monthly EMI you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI calculation to aid your purchase process.

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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: How much monthly EMI to pay?

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
366,390 366,3909.5%12 months 32,126 19,126
24 months 16,823 37,353
36 months 11,737 56,126

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is 366,390 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.

According to this calculation, the monthly EMI for the 12-month repayment tenure will be 32,126, which will be reduced to 16,823 for the 24-month repayment tenure. If you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be 11,737.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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