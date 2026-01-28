Planning to buy Royal Enfield Meteor 350? Your monthly EMI explained

Remember Royal Enfield Thunderbird? The current Royal Enfield Meteor 350, which is one of the popular cruiser motorcycles from the iconic brand comes carrying the legacy of the Thunderbird, but of course with the distinct design, modern features and upgraded powertrain and ergonomics.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a highly popular, accessible 350 cc cruiser in India, favored for its comfortable, relaxed riding posture, refined J-series engine, and classic styling. The motorcycle is widely acclaimed as a superior daily commuter and capable long-distance cruiser, blending modern features like the Tripper navigation system with traditional Royal Enfield charm.

If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, here is a quick look at what your possible monthly EMI could be like.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How much EMI to pay?

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (90% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 218,882 ₹ 196,994 8.5% 12 months ₹ 17,182 ₹ 9,187 24 months ₹ 8,955 ₹ 17,914

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is priced between ₹197,762 and ₹218,882 (ex-showroom), depending on the colour variants. While calculating the possible monthly EMI amount, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle. The rate of interest for loan has been considered as 8.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months. Also, the loan has been considered as the 90% of ex-showroom price of the Meteor 350.