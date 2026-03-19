Planning to buy Royal Enfield Scram 440? Complete monthly EMI calculation here

Royal Enfield has never shied away from showing off its ambition to grab a sizeable chunk of the bigger bike segment of the Indian motorcycle market. The Royal Enfield Scram 440 comes as a key model in that strategy. The Scram 440 is a versatile scrambler-style motorcycle launched in India in January 2025, as the successor to the Scram 411. The motorcycle is priced between ₹223,131 and ₹230,641 (ex-showroom).

Powering the Royal Enfield Scram 440 is a 443 cc, SOHC, air/oil-cooled, long-stroke engine that promises improved highway performance and refinement compared to the Scram 411. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and churns out 25.4 bhp peak power at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Also, it promises ARAI-rated fuel economy of 30.12 kmpl, with real-world averages around 29.5 kmpl. While the Scram 440 is capable of mild off-roading, it can be easily used for regular motorcycling purposes as well.

If you have been planning to buy the Royal Enfield Scram 440 and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI that you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive guide to aid your buying decision.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: How much EMI to pay?

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 230,641 ₹ 230,641 9.5% 12 months ₹ 20,223 ₹ 12,040 24 months ₹ 10,590 ₹ 23,513 36 months ₹ 7,388 ₹ 35,331

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Scram 440, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is ₹230,641 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.