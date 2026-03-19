Planning to buy Royal Enfield Scram 440? Complete monthly EMI calculation here

If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Scram 440 and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI amount, here is a quick and comprehensive guide.

Mainak Das
Updated19 Mar 2026, 09:26 AM IST
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Powering the Royal Enfield Scram 440 is a 443 cc, SOHC, air/oil-cooled, long-stroke engine that promises improved highway performance and refinement compared to the Scram 411.
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Royal Enfield Scram 440
Powering the Royal Enfield Scram 440 is a 443 cc, SOHC, air/oil-cooled, long-stroke engine that promises improved highway performance and refinement compared to the Scram 411.

Royal Enfield has never shied away from showing off its ambition to grab a sizeable chunk of the bigger bike segment of the Indian motorcycle market. The Royal Enfield Scram 440 comes as a key model in that strategy. The Scram 440 is a versatile scrambler-style motorcycle launched in India in January 2025, as the successor to the Scram 411. The motorcycle is priced between 223,131 and 230,641 (ex-showroom).

Powering the Royal Enfield Scram 440 is a 443 cc, SOHC, air/oil-cooled, long-stroke engine that promises improved highway performance and refinement compared to the Scram 411. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and churns out 25.4 bhp peak power at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Also, it promises ARAI-rated fuel economy of 30.12 kmpl, with real-world averages around 29.5 kmpl. While the Scram 440 is capable of mild off-roading, it can be easily used for regular motorcycling purposes as well.

If you have been planning to buy the Royal Enfield Scram 440 and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI that you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive guide to aid your buying decision.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: How much EMI to pay?

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
230,641 230,6419.5%12 months 20,223 12,040
24 months 10,590 23,513
36 months 7,388 35,331

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Scram 440, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is 230,641 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.

According to this EMI calculation, if you opt for a 12-month repayment tenure, the amount payable per month will be 20,223, which will be reduced to 10,590 and 7,388 in the case of a 24-month and a 36-month repayment tenures, respectively.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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