Planning to buy Royal Enfield Shotgun 650? Here’s your complete monthly EMI math

If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 soon, and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation for you to understand the math.

Mainak Das
Updated24 Mar 2026, 09:16 AM IST
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Powering the 240 kg-weighting Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a 648 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Powering the 240 kg-weighting Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a 648 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a stylish-looking, neo-modern, modular bobber-style roadster built on Royal Enfield's 648 cc parallel-twin platform. It features a 795 mm seat height, mid-set pegs, and Showa suspension, offering a sporty yet comfortable ride. The motorcycle comes with a customisation-focused design with a removable rear seat. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is priced between 398,017 and 413,042 (ex-showroom).

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 runs on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels wrapped with tubeless tyres. For suspension duty, it gets Showa 43 mm upside-down (USD) front forks and twin rear shocks with five-step preload adjustment. Braking duty is done by a 320 mm front disc and 300 mm rear disc, paired with dual-channel ABS.

Powering the 240 kg-weighting motorcycle is a 648 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The engine is capable of producing 46 bhp peak power and 52.3 Nm of maximum torque.

If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 soon, and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation for you to understand the math.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: How much EMI to pay every month?

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
413,042 413,0429.5%12 months 36,217 21,562
24 months 18,965 42,109
36 months 13,231 63,272

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is 413,042 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.

According to this calculation, if the consumer opts for a 12-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be 36,217, which will be reduced to 18,965 in the case of a 24-month repayment tenure. If the consumer opts for a 36-month period, the monthly EMI payable will be 13,231.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

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