Planning to buy Royal Enfield Shotgun 650? Here’s your complete monthly EMI math

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a stylish-looking, neo-modern, modular bobber-style roadster built on Royal Enfield's 648 cc parallel-twin platform. It features a 795 mm seat height, mid-set pegs, and Showa suspension, offering a sporty yet comfortable ride. The motorcycle comes with a customisation-focused design with a removable rear seat. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is priced between ₹398,017 and ₹413,042 (ex-showroom).

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 runs on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels wrapped with tubeless tyres. For suspension duty, it gets Showa 43 mm upside-down (USD) front forks and twin rear shocks with five-step preload adjustment. Braking duty is done by a 320 mm front disc and 300 mm rear disc, paired with dual-channel ABS.

Powering the 240 kg-weighting motorcycle is a 648 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The engine is capable of producing 46 bhp peak power and 52.3 Nm of maximum torque.

If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 soon, and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation for you to understand the math.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: How much EMI to pay every month?

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 413,042 ₹ 413,042 9.5% 12 months ₹ 36,217 ₹ 21,562 24 months ₹ 18,965 ₹ 42,109 36 months ₹ 13,231 ₹ 63,272

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is ₹413,042 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.