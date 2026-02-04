Planning to buy Skoda Kylaq? Check variant-wise safety features before booking

The Skoda Kylaq is one of the leading revenue churners for the Volkswagen AG-owned Czech carmaker Skoda in India. Since its launch, this sub-compact SUV with its affordable pricing, package of advanced technology-aided features have become one of the key products from the automaker. Available in six trim options: Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Signature Plus, Prestige, Prestige Plus; the Skoda Kylaq recently received a variant rejig.

With this variant revision, the Skoda Kylaq now gets a new lower-spec trim and a fresh top-spec trim along with some updates to the sub-four metre SUV's colour palette. The Classic Plus and Prestige Plus variants come as new addition to the list.

If you are planning to buy the Skoda Kylaq, and your one of the key focus while selecting a car remains the safety aspects, here is a quick look at the variant-wise safety features of the SUV.

Skoda Kylaq: Variant-wise safety features

Skoda Kylaq: Variant-wise safety features Classic Classic Plus Signature Signature Plus Prestige Prestige Plus Airbags 6 6 6 6 6 6 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Electronic stability control (ESC) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Multi-collision brake Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Traction control system (TCS) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 3-point seatbelts for all seats Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchorages Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Rain-sensing wipers No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Rear wiper with washer and defogger No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Hill-hold assist No No No Yes Yes Yes TPMS No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Reverse parking camera with guidelines No No No Yes Yes Yes

Skoda Kylaq comes packing a wide range of crucial safety features as standard fitment. These include six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic stability control (ESC), multi-collision brake, Traction Control System (TCS), three-point seatbelts for all seats, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages.