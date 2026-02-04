Planning to buy Skoda Kylaq? Check variant-wise safety features before booking

The Skoda Kylaq is one of the leading revenue churners for the Volkswagen AG-owned Czech carmaker Skoda in India. Since its launch, this sub-compact SUV with its affordable pricing, package of advanced technology-aided features have become one of the key products from the automaker. Available in six trim options: Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Signature Plus, Prestige, Prestige Plus; the Skoda Kylaq recently received a variant rejig.
With this variant revision, the Skoda Kylaq now gets a new lower-spec trim and a fresh top-spec trim along with some updates to the sub-four metre SUV's colour palette. The Classic Plus and Prestige Plus variants come as new addition to the list.
If you are planning to buy the Skoda Kylaq, and your one of the key focus while selecting a car remains the safety aspects, here is a quick look at the variant-wise safety features of the SUV.
Skoda Kylaq comes packing a wide range of crucial safety features as standard fitment. These include six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic stability control (ESC), multi-collision brake, Traction Control System (TCS), three-point seatbelts for all seats, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages.
Beyond these, the carmaker also equipped the Kylaq with safety features like rain-sensing wipers, rear wiper with washer and defogger, hill-hold assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), reverse parking camera with guidelines, etc. The rain sensing wipers, rear wiper with washer and defogger are available from the second base trim Classic Plus. Only the base variant Classic misses out on these two trims.