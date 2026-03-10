Planning to buy Tata Harrier? Here's the monthly EMI calculation for you

Tata Harrier, the beefy, large SUV from Tata Motors, comes with a strong road presence. The premium appeal, chunky musculine design philosophy, tech-forward proposition with advanced technology-aided features, and powerful powertrains - altogether have been playing key roles in making the Tata Harrier a popular SUV in the Indian market. The SUV is built on the Land Rover-derived OmegaArc platform and comes with a five-star Global NCAP safety rating. It sports advanced features such as an ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof.

Adding more zing to the rugged and safe family SUV is the powerful 2.0-litre diesel engine that is known for delivering smooth and punchy performance. It is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The Tata Harrier SUV is priced between ₹12.89 lakh and ₹25.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you have been planning to buy the Tata Harrier SUV and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI amount that you have to spend every month, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI calculation for the buyers.

Tata Harrier: How much EMI to pay?

Tata Harrier: Monthly EMI calculation Variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Fearless X+ Stealth AT ₹ 25.25 lakh ₹ 25.25 lakh 9.5% 24 months ₹ 115,934 ₹ 257,418 36 months ₹ 80,883 ₹ 386,795 48 months ₹ 63,436 ₹ 519,924 60 months ₹ 53,030 ₹ 656,782

For this EMI calculation for the Tata Harrier, we have considered the top-end trim of the SUV, which is the Stealth AT variant based on Fearless X + grade, which comes priced at ₹25.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest is considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered for the calculation are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months and 60 months.