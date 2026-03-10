Planning to buy Tata Harrier? Here's the monthly EMI calculation for you

Tata Harrier, the beefy, large SUV from Tata Motors, comes with a strong road presence. The premium appeal, chunky musculine design philosophy, tech-forward proposition with advanced technology-aided features, and powerful powertrains - altogether have been playing key roles in making the Tata Harrier a popular SUV in the Indian market. The SUV is built on the Land Rover-derived OmegaArc platform and comes with a five-star Global NCAP safety rating. It sports advanced features such as an ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof.

Adding more zing to the rugged and safe family SUV is the powerful 2.0-litre diesel engine that is known for delivering smooth and punchy performance. It is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The Tata Harrier SUV is priced between ₹12.89 lakh and ₹25.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you have been planning to buy the Tata Harrier SUV and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI amount that you have to spend every month, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI calculation for the buyers.

Tata Harrier: How much EMI to pay?

Tata Harrier: Monthly EMI calculation Variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Fearless X+ Stealth AT ₹ 25.25 lakh ₹ 25.25 lakh 9.5% 24 months ₹ 115,934 ₹ 257,418 36 months ₹ 80,883 ₹ 386,795 48 months ₹ 63,436 ₹ 519,924 60 months ₹ 53,030 ₹ 656,782

For this EMI calculation for the Tata Harrier, we have considered the top-end trim of the SUV, which is the Stealth AT variant based on Fearless X + grade, which comes priced at ₹25.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest is considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered for the calculation are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months and 60 months.

In the case of 24 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI for the SUV will be ₹115,934, which will be reduced to ₹80,883 in the case of 36 months repayment tenure. If the tenure is stretched to 48 months, the monthly EMI amount will be ₹63,436, which will be further reduced to ₹53,030 in the case of a 60-month repayment tenure.

