Planning to buy Tata Punch EV Empowered+ S? Here's your monthly EMI explained

Mainak Das
Updated23 Feb 2026, 10:50 AM IST
The Empowered+ S is the top-end trim of the Tata Punch EV, which comes priced at ₹12.59 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Punch EV is one of the most popular electric cars in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Tata Motors has tried to ramp up the appeal of the electric micro SUV by giving it a facelift. The mid-cycle facelift is not limited to just cosmetic updates and feature upgrades, but also powertrain and performance enhancements. The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift has received two new battery pack options, promising enhanced range and performance over the pre-facelift version of the electric SUV.

The 2026 Tata Punch EV is available in five different trim options: Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+ S. The updated iteration of the electric SUV comes priced between 9.69 lakh and 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric micro SUV is available with a battery subscription plan as well, under which the EV comes priced from 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan, the consumers have to pay a battery rental of 2.60 per kilometre.

If you are planning to buy the top-end trim Empowered+S of the 2026 Tata Punch EV, here is a quick look at the monthly EMI you may have to pay.

2026 Tata Punch EV facelift Empowered+ S: How much EMI you have to pay

2026 Tata Punch EV facelift: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
12.59 lakh 12.59 lakh8.5%36 months 39,744 171,767
60 months 25,830 290,819
9.5%36 months 40,329 192,861
60 months 26,441 327,481

The Empowered+ S trim of the Tata Punch EV comes priced at 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). For the EMI calculation, the loan amount considered is the 100% of ex-showroom price, while the rates of interest are 8.5% and 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 36 months and 60 months.

If you opt for 8.5% rate of interest, the monthly EMI for 36 months repayment tenure would be 39,744. In the case of 60 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount would be 25,830. If the rate of interest is 9.5%, the monthly EMI amount would be 40,329 for 36 months, and for 60 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI would be 26,441.

