⁠Planning to buy Tata Punch EV facelift? Battery, range, specifications detailed

Tata Punch EV facelift is available with two different battery pack options: 30 kWh and 40 kWh, which promise improved range per charge cycle as compared to the pre-facelift iteration of Punch EV.

Mainak Das
Published23 Feb 2026, 09:58 AM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Volvo XC90
₹ 96.97 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.1 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Punch EV facelift is available with two different battery pack options: 30 kWh and 40 kWh, which promise improved range per charge cycle as compared to the pre-facelift iteration of Punch EV.
Tata Punch EV facelift is available with two different battery pack options: 30 kWh and 40 kWh, which promise improved range per charge cycle as compared to the pre-facelift iteration of Punch EV.

Tata Motors launched the Tata Punch EV facelift in India earlier this month, which comes on the heels of the facelifted ICE version of the Tata Punch that was launched in the country in January 2026. The 2026 Tata Punch EV gets a wide range of design changes, feature upgrades, and powertrain improvements. It has received new battery pack choices, promising enhanced range per charge cycle.

The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift is available with two different battery pack options: 30 kWh and 40 kWh. The maximum range of the electric micro SUV has been improved compared to the pre-facelift model.

If you are planning to buy the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift but are feeling confused between the battery pack options, here is a quick look at the variant-wise battery pack options on offer and the powertrain specifications.

2026 Tata Punch EV facelift: Powertrain & specifications

2026 Tata Punch EV facelift: Powertrain & specification details
Battery pack30 kWh40 kWh
Electric motorSingleSingle
Power87 bhp127 bhp
Torque154 Nm154 Nm
Claimed range365 km - 375 km468 km
0-100 kmph13.5 seconds9 seconds
Available with variantsSmart, Smart+Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, Empowered+ S

The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift is available with two different battery pack options: 30 kWh and 40 kWh. The 30 kWh battery pack is available with Smart and Smart+, while the bigger 40 kWh battery pack is available with Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+ S trims. Both battery packs come paired with a single electric motor.

The smaller battery pack-powered variants promise a range between up to 365 km and 375 km, while the bigger battery pack claims to offer up to 468 km range on a single charge. The 30 kWh powered variants are capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 13.5 seconds, while the 40 kWh variant is capable of reaching the same mark from a standstill position in nine seconds.

About the Author

Mainak Das's profile image
Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto News⁠Planning to buy Tata Punch EV facelift? Battery, range, specifications detailed
More