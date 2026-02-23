⁠Planning to buy Tata Punch EV facelift? Battery, range, specifications detailed

Tata Motors launched the Tata Punch EV facelift in India earlier this month, which comes on the heels of the facelifted ICE version of the Tata Punch that was launched in the country in January 2026. The 2026 Tata Punch EV gets a wide range of design changes, feature upgrades, and powertrain improvements. It has received new battery pack choices, promising enhanced range per charge cycle.

The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift is available with two different battery pack options: 30 kWh and 40 kWh. The maximum range of the electric micro SUV has been improved compared to the pre-facelift model.

If you are planning to buy the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift but are feeling confused between the battery pack options, here is a quick look at the variant-wise battery pack options on offer and the powertrain specifications.

2026 Tata Punch EV facelift: Powertrain & specifications

2026 Tata Punch EV facelift: Powertrain & specification details Battery pack 30 kWh 40 kWh Electric motor Single Single Power 87 bhp 127 bhp Torque 154 Nm 154 Nm Claimed range 365 km - 375 km 468 km 0-100 kmph 13.5 seconds 9 seconds Available with variants Smart, Smart+ Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, Empowered+ S

The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift is available with two different battery pack options: 30 kWh and 40 kWh. The 30 kWh battery pack is available with Smart and Smart+, while the bigger 40 kWh battery pack is available with Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+ S trims. Both battery packs come paired with a single electric motor.

The smaller battery pack-powered variants promise a range between up to 365 km and 375 km, while the bigger battery pack claims to offer up to 468 km range on a single charge. The 30 kWh powered variants are capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 13.5 seconds, while the 40 kWh variant is capable of reaching the same mark from a standstill position in nine seconds.

