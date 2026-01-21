Planning to buy Tata Punch top variant? This much monthly EMI you have to pay

Tata Motors has recently launched its much awaited Tata Punch facelift, which has received a plethora of changes at exterior and inside the cabin. Also, on the powertrain front as well, the 2026 Tata Punch facelift comes carrying significant upgrades in form of a new turbocharged petrol engine and six-speed manual gearbox, as well as a CNG-AMT combination for the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor.

As we have already assessed, the Accomplished+ S variant of the Tata Punch facelift is the most value for money trim of the SUV. It is priced between ₹8.99 lakh and ₹10.54 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain combinations.

This variant is available with powertrain combinations like a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a five-speed manual gearbox, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a five-speed AMT unit, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with CNG kit mated to a five-speed AMT, and a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Tata Punch: Accomplished+ S variant powertrain combination and prices Powertrain combination 1.2L NA petrol + 5 MT 1.2L NA petrol + 5 AMT 1.2L turbo-petrol + 6 MT 1.2L NA petrol-CNG + 5 AMT Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 8.99 lakh ₹ 9.54 lakh ₹ 9.79 lakh ₹ 10.54 lakh

If you are planning to buy the Accomplished+ S trim of the Tata Punch, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to understand how much EMI you may have to pay.

Tata Punch: How much monthly EMI to pay for Accomplished+ S trim

Tata Punch: Monthly EMi calculation for Accomplished+ S trim Variant (Powertrain) Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest 1.2-litre NA petrol + 5 MT ₹ 8.99 lakh ₹ 8.99 lakh 8.5% 3 years ₹ 28,379 ₹ 122,652 5 years ₹ 18,444 ₹ 207,662 1.2-litre NA petrol + 5 AMT ₹ 9.54 lakh ₹ 9.54 lakh 8.5% 3 years ₹ 30,115 ₹ 130,156 5 years ₹ 19,573 ₹ 220,366 1.2-litre turbo-petrol + 6 MT ₹ 9.79 lakh ₹ 9.79 lakh 8.5% 3 years ₹ 30,905 ₹ 133,566 5 years ₹ 20,086 ₹ 226,141 1.2-litre NA petrol-CNG + AMT ₹ 10.54 lakh ₹ 10.54 lakh 8.5% 3 years ₹ 33,272 ₹ 143,799 5 years ₹ 21,624 ₹ 243,465 * The monthly EMI amount could vary depending on your loan amount, interest rate, and repayment tenure

In this monthly EMI calculation we have calculated possible EMI amounts for each of the powertrain combination equipped versions available under the Tata Punch's Accomplished+ S grade. The other factors that define the monthly EMI, include loan amount, rate of interest and loan repayment tenure.