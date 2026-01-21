Subscribe

Planning to buy Tata Punch top variant? This much monthly EMI you have to pay

Mainak Das
Updated21 Jan 2026, 01:54 PM IST
Tata Punch's top-end trim Accomplished+ S is the most value for money variant in the SUV's portfolio, which is priced between ₹8.99 lakh and ₹10.54 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain combinations.
Tata Motors has recently launched its much awaited Tata Punch facelift, which has received a plethora of changes at exterior and inside the cabin. Also, on the powertrain front as well, the 2026 Tata Punch facelift comes carrying significant upgrades in form of a new turbocharged petrol engine and six-speed manual gearbox, as well as a CNG-AMT combination for the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor.

As we have already assessed, the Accomplished+ S variant of the Tata Punch facelift is the most value for money trim of the SUV. It is priced between 8.99 lakh and 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain combinations.

(Also read: Planning to buy 2026 Tata Punch facelift? This trim offers most value for money)

This variant is available with powertrain combinations like a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a five-speed manual gearbox, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a five-speed AMT unit, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with CNG kit mated to a five-speed AMT, and a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Tata Punch: Accomplished+ S variant powertrain combination and prices
Powertrain combination1.2L NA petrol + 5 MT1.2L NA petrol + 5 AMT1.2L turbo-petrol + 6 MT1.2L NA petrol-CNG + 5 AMT
Price (ex-showroom) 8.99 lakh 9.54 lakh 9.79 lakh 10.54 lakh

If you are planning to buy the Accomplished+ S trim of the Tata Punch, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to understand how much EMI you may have to pay.

Tata Punch: How much monthly EMI to pay for Accomplished+ S trim

Tata Punch: Monthly EMi calculation for Accomplished+ S trim
Variant (Powertrain)Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
1.2-litre NA petrol + 5 MT 8.99 lakh 8.99 lakh8.5%3 years 28,379 122,652
5 years 18,444 207,662
1.2-litre NA petrol + 5 AMT 9.54 lakh 9.54 lakh8.5%3 years 30,115 130,156
5 years 19,573 220,366
1.2-litre turbo-petrol + 6 MT 9.79 lakh 9.79 lakh8.5%3 years 30,905 133,566
5 years 20,086 226,141
1.2-litre NA petrol-CNG + AMT 10.54 lakh 10.54 lakh8.5%3 years 33,272 143,799
5 years 21,624 243,465
* The monthly EMI amount could vary depending on your loan amount, interest rate, and repayment tenure

In this monthly EMI calculation we have calculated possible EMI amounts for each of the powertrain combination equipped versions available under the Tata Punch's Accomplished+ S grade. The other factors that define the monthly EMI, include loan amount, rate of interest and loan repayment tenure.

We have taken 8.5% rate of interest into account for our monthly EMI calculation, while the loan repayment tenure considered is for three years and five years. Also, for the loan amount, we have taken 100% financing of ex-showroom price of the car into consideration. The monthly EMI amount could vary depending on your loan amount, rate of interest, and repayment tenure.

