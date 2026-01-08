Planning to buy Tata Safari petrol? The most value for money variant you can buy

Tata Motors has launched the petrol-powered Safari in India, which was one of the most anticipated petrol SUVs in the country. It was launched alongside the Tata Harrier petrol. The Tata Safari petrol has been launched at a starting price of ₹13.29 lakh (ex-showroom), while the price list goes up to ₹25.19 lakh (ex-showroom). With this new engine, the flagship three-row Tata SUV now comes available in both petrol and diesel powertrain choices, making itself appealing to a wider set of buyers.

The petrol engine introduced to the Tata Safari is the same one that debuted in the Tata Sierra. This same engine also works under the hood of Tata Harrier. The 1.5-litre Hyperion turbocharged petrol engine is claimed to have been developed with three pillars in mind. These are hyper-performance focusing on power and acceleration, hyper-tech focusing on advanced technology for fuel efficiency and engine responsiveness, and hyper-quiet focusing on refinement on noise, vibration, and harshness. In a nutshell, these three pillar-based strategy aims to deliver a powerful, intelligent, and refined driving experience in SUVs like the Tata Sierra, Harrier, and Safari.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Safari petrol, here is an explainer for you to choose the most value for money variant.

Tata Safari petrol: The most value for money variant The value for money quotient is subjective and dependent on the requirement and preference of the consumer. In my opinion, the Pure X of the Tata Safari petrol is the most value for money variant for a larger number of consumers, considering the features it offers, the powertrain combinations it has, etc.

Tata Safari petrol AX: What it offers Exterior Interior Safety Powertrain Bi-LED projector headlamp

LED DRLs

LED turn indicators

LED taillights

17-inch alloy wheels

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold

Shark fin antenna 10.25-inch HD digital driver display

10.25-inch HD Harman touchscreen infotainment

Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof

360-degree HD surround view system

250+ native voice commands

Auto headlamps

All power windows

Fully automatic temperature control

Tilt & telescopic steering with illuminated logo

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Front armrest with storage

Push start button with remote key

Four way height adjustable driver seat

Four speaker audio system

Second row 60:40 seats

Third row 50:50 seats

Adjustable headrest for all three row

Second row AC vents

Smart Type-A & Type-C chargers

Electric tailgate release

Front row umbrella holders

Rear washer wiper

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Paddle shifters (AT)

Command shifter (AT) 6 airbags (Driver, co-driver, curtain and side airbags)

All wheel disc brakes

Traction control

ISOFIX

Hill Assist (Hill Ascent)

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensor

Perimetric alarm

Rain sensing wipers

Three-point seatbelt with reminder

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Roll over mitigation

Corner Stability Control (CSC)

Brake disc wiping

Panic brake alert

After impact braking

Cruise control

Remote central locking 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

168 bhp peak power

280 Nm peak torque

Front wheel drive

The Pure X trim comes loaded with a wide range of features, which are among the ones a consumer seeks in any modern car. Besides the full LED lighting package, this variant also gets electrically adjustable ORVM with auto-fold function. Inside the cabin dual 1.25-inch screens enhance the digitised appearance. It also gets voice assisted panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround view camera, fully automatic temperature control, etc. Customers buying automatic variants get paddle shifters. On the safety front as well, this variant come packing six airbags, all wheel disc brakes with wiping function, traction control, ESP, Cornering Stability Control, cruise control, etc.

The Pure X trim of the Tata Safari comes available in both petrol MT and petrol AT powertrain combinations. The Tata Safari petrol Pure X is priced at ₹16.41 lakh and ₹17.91 lakh (ex-showroom), or the petrol MT and petrol AT options, respectively. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic unit. The engine is capable of churning out 168 bhp peak power and 280 Nm of torque. Power is channeled to the front wheels.