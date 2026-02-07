Planning to buy Tata Sierra? Here's how much EMI you have to pay every month

Tata Sierra is certainly among the most hyped cars launched in India in the recent past. The Tata Sierra SUV marked the comeback of one of the most iconic nomenclatures in the Indian passenger vehicle market, after decades of hiatus. The new generation Tata Sierra comes wearing a design language that blends the iconic styling elements with the modern features.

The upmarket SUV comes priced between ₹11.49 lakh and ₹21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sierra is available in three engine choices: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission options include both manual and automatic gearbox choices.

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine variant is priced between ₹11.49 lakh and ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The turbo-petrol engine powered variant is priced between ₹17.99 lakh and ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the diesel variants are priced between ₹12.99 lakh and ₹21.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you are planning to buy the top-end trim of the Tata Sierra, and wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here is a complete EMI guide for you to understand how much money you need to pay every month.

Tata Sierra: Monthly EMI guide

Tata Sierra: Monthly EMI guidebook Variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Accomplished + 1.5L Diesel AT ₹ 21.29 lakh ₹ 21.29 lakh 8.5% 3 years ₹ 67,207 ₹ 290,462 5 years ₹ 43,680 ₹ 491,782

For this EMI calculation, we have taken the variant Accomplished+ 1.5-litre diesel AT, which is the top-end variant of the entire Tata Sierra portfolio. It is priced at ₹21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount for the EMi calculation was considered as 100% of ex-showroom price of the model, while the rate of interest considered was 8.5%. The repayment tenure was considered as 36 months and 60 months.

In case of 36 months, the monthly EMI you need to pay is ₹67,207, while in case of 60 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amlnt comes down to ₹43,680. However, remember that the EMI amount may vary depending on the variant you are selecting, down-payment you are paying, rate of interest, loan repayment tenure, etc.