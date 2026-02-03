Planning to buy ⁠Tata Sierra? Here's the accessory list & price you should check

Tata Sierra was one of the most hyped nomenclature in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2025. Tata Motors brought back the iconic nomenclature to the Indian market, more than 30 years after the original SUV was introduced. Now, in its second generation, the Tata Sierra has donned a contemporary design, blended with advanced technology aided modern features, and a powerful range of powertrain choices.

Since the concept model was showcased couple of years back, the Tata Sierra garnered a lot of attention, which skyrocketed during its launch. The SUV is currently on sale across India. Tata Motors has claimed that it has received immense positive response from the consumers for the Sierra. The SUV comes with a wide range of exterior and interior accessories on offer, which are capable of giving it a further distinctive appearance, inside out.

If you too are planning to buy this upmarket SUV, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the potential accessories that you can buy along with the Sierra to make it stand out in the crowd.

Tata Sierra gets a wide range of accessories

Tata Sierra: Complete feature list with pricing Exterior Interior Others Accessory Price Accessory Price Accessory Price Roof rack ₹ 26,999 Floor mats ₹ 1,382 to ₹ 12,499 Power station (90000 mAh) ₹ 33,999 Ladder ₹ 17,499 Seat cover ₹ 8,999 to ₹ 9,999 Digital video recorder ₹ 27,999 Front grille add-on ₹ 8,999 Ventilated massage seat ₹ 6,452 Wireless kit ₹ 19,999 Front skid plate ₹ 7,999 Heated blanket ₹ 6,320 Inflatable sofa (single seater) ₹ 16,329 Tailgate cladding ₹ 6,499 Ambient lighting ₹ 5,530 Front & rear dash cam ₹ 14,399 Rear skid plate ₹ 6,499 Scuff plates ₹ 1,699 Camping tent ₹ 8,999 Wheel arch cladding ₹ 5,499 Illuminated scuff plates ₹ 4,599 TPMS ₹ 8,099 Window cladding ₹ 4,999 Inflatable bed ₹ 3,999 Vehicle tracking device ₹ 6,599 Window beltline chrome garnish ₹ 4,999 Parcel tray with hidden storage ₹ 3,799 Tailgate camping seat with cup holder ₹ 5,999 Front bug deflector ₹ 3,999 Pet sheet ₹ 3,779 Reverse LED camera ₹ 5,999 Door visor chrome insert ₹ 3,999 Wireless charger ₹ 3,549 Car washer ₹ 3,999 Tail lights chrome garnish ₹ 2,999 Car humidifier ₹ 2,599 Portable car washer (Wireless) ₹ 3,899 Puddle lamps ₹ 2,999 to ₹ 3,999 Front and quarter glass panels sunshades ₹ 1,999 Foldable seat with storage ₹ 3,999 Grille chrome garnish ₹ 2,999 Mobile holder ₹ 799 Camping foldable chair ₹ 3,499 Body side chrome moulding ₹ 2,499 Speakers ₹ 1,999 to ₹ 4,299 Puncture repair kit ₹ 2,999 Hood garnish ₹ 2,099 Neck rest ₹ 552 Tyre inflator ₹ 2,599 Body decal (Front) ₹ 1,999 Air freshener ₹ 99 to ₹ 419 Car duster ₹ 999 Front fender garnish ₹ 1,499 Plastic bin ₹ 269 Macrofibre cloth ₹ 249 to ₹ 330 Body decal (B-pillar) ₹ 1,499 Tissue box ₹ 43 Car shampoo ₹ 319 Fog lamp chrome garnish ₹ 1,099 Glass cleaner ₹ 319 Side step ₹ 13,999 Side step bracket ₹ 3,999 Roof rail ₹ 6,199 Foldable tyre table ₹ 5,069 Body cover ₹ 2,699 Mud flap ₹ 899 Number plate ₹ 419

Tata Sierra is not just an SUV meant for regular commuting in and around the city or highway drives. It is a lifestyle SUV as well, which is being portrayed as the companion of the adventure and outdoor activity enthusiasts. Keeping a focus on that, the automaker is offering a wide range of exterior accessories for the Tata Sierra, which are utility oriented and useful, as well as capable of making the SUV stand out in the crowd.

There is a plethora of interior features as well, to enhance the premium vibe, as well as the convenience quotient inside the cabin. Besides that, Tata Motors is offering a wide range of accessories that can be among the essential ones for the outdoor activities.