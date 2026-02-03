Subscribe

Planning to buy ⁠Tata Sierra? Here's the accessory list & price you should check

If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the potential accessories that you can buy along with the SUV to make it stand out in the crowd.

Mainak Das
Updated3 Feb 2026, 11:48 AM IST
Advertisement
The big, bold and beautiful Tata Sierra holds presence yet looks elegant at the same time.
The big, bold and beautiful Tata Sierra holds presence yet looks elegant at the same time.
AI Quick Read

Tata Sierra was one of the most hyped nomenclature in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2025. Tata Motors brought back the iconic nomenclature to the Indian market, more than 30 years after the original SUV was introduced. Now, in its second generation, the Tata Sierra has donned a contemporary design, blended with advanced technology aided modern features, and a powerful range of powertrain choices.

Since the concept model was showcased couple of years back, the Tata Sierra garnered a lot of attention, which skyrocketed during its launch. The SUV is currently on sale across India. Tata Motors has claimed that it has received immense positive response from the consumers for the Sierra. The SUV comes with a wide range of exterior and interior accessories on offer, which are capable of giving it a further distinctive appearance, inside out.

If you too are planning to buy this upmarket SUV, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the potential accessories that you can buy along with the Sierra to make it stand out in the crowd.

Advertisement

Tata Sierra gets a wide range of accessories

Tata Sierra: Complete feature list with pricing
ExteriorInteriorOthers
AccessoryPriceAccessoryPriceAccessoryPrice
Roof rack 26,999Floor mats 1,382 to 12,499Power station (90000 mAh) 33,999
Ladder 17,499Seat cover 8,999 to 9,999Digital video recorder 27,999
Front grille add-on 8,999Ventilated massage seat 6,452Wireless kit 19,999
Front skid plate 7,999Heated blanket 6,320Inflatable sofa (single seater) 16,329
Tailgate cladding 6,499Ambient lighting 5,530Front & rear dash cam 14,399
Rear skid plate 6,499Scuff plates 1,699Camping tent 8,999
Wheel arch cladding 5,499Illuminated scuff plates 4,599TPMS 8,099
Window cladding 4,999Inflatable bed 3,999Vehicle tracking device 6,599
Window beltline chrome garnish 4,999Parcel tray with hidden storage 3,799Tailgate camping seat with cup holder 5,999
Front bug deflector 3,999Pet sheet 3,779Reverse LED camera 5,999
Door visor chrome insert 3,999Wireless charger 3,549Car washer 3,999
Tail lights chrome garnish 2,999Car humidifier 2,599Portable car washer (Wireless) 3,899
Puddle lamps 2,999 to 3,999Front and quarter glass panels sunshades 1,999Foldable seat with storage 3,999
Grille chrome garnish 2,999Mobile holder 799Camping foldable chair 3,499
Body side chrome moulding 2,499Speakers 1,999 to 4,299Puncture repair kit 2,999
Hood garnish 2,099Neck rest 552Tyre inflator 2,599
Body decal (Front) 1,999Air freshener 99 to 419Car duster 999
Front fender garnish 1,499Plastic bin 269Macrofibre cloth 249 to 330
Body decal (B-pillar) 1,499Tissue box 43Car shampoo 319
Fog lamp chrome garnish 1,099 Glass cleaner 319
Side step 13,999
Side step bracket 3,999
Roof rail 6,199
Foldable tyre table 5,069
Body cover 2,699
Mud flap 899
Number plate 419

Tata Sierra is not just an SUV meant for regular commuting in and around the city or highway drives. It is a lifestyle SUV as well, which is being portrayed as the companion of the adventure and outdoor activity enthusiasts. Keeping a focus on that, the automaker is offering a wide range of exterior accessories for the Tata Sierra, which are utility oriented and useful, as well as capable of making the SUV stand out in the crowd.

There is a plethora of interior features as well, to enhance the premium vibe, as well as the convenience quotient inside the cabin. Besides that, Tata Motors is offering a wide range of accessories that can be among the essential ones for the outdoor activities.

Advertisement
 
 
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsPlanning to buy ⁠Tata Sierra? Here's the accessory list & price you should check
Read Next Story