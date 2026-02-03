Planning to buy ⁠Tata Sierra? Here's the accessory list & price you should check

Tata Sierra was one of the most hyped nomenclature in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2025. Tata Motors brought back the iconic nomenclature to the Indian market, more than 30 years after the original SUV was introduced. Now, in its second generation, the Tata Sierra has donned a contemporary design, blended with advanced technology aided modern features, and a powerful range of powertrain choices.
Since the concept model was showcased couple of years back, the Tata Sierra garnered a lot of attention, which skyrocketed during its launch. The SUV is currently on sale across India. Tata Motors has claimed that it has received immense positive response from the consumers for the Sierra. The SUV comes with a wide range of exterior and interior accessories on offer, which are capable of giving it a further distinctive appearance, inside out.
If you too are planning to buy this upmarket SUV, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the potential accessories that you can buy along with the Sierra to make it stand out in the crowd.
|Tata Sierra: Complete feature list with pricing
|Exterior
|Interior
|Others
|Accessory
|Price
|Accessory
|Price
|Accessory
|Price
|Roof rack
|₹26,999
|Floor mats
|₹1,382 to ₹12,499
|Power station (90000 mAh)
|₹33,999
|Ladder
|₹17,499
|Seat cover
|₹8,999 to ₹9,999
|Digital video recorder
|₹27,999
|Front grille add-on
|₹8,999
|Ventilated massage seat
|₹6,452
|Wireless kit
|₹19,999
|Front skid plate
|₹7,999
|Heated blanket
|₹6,320
|Inflatable sofa (single seater)
|₹16,329
|Tailgate cladding
|₹6,499
|Ambient lighting
|₹5,530
|Front & rear dash cam
|₹14,399
|Rear skid plate
|₹6,499
|Scuff plates
|₹1,699
|Camping tent
|₹8,999
|Wheel arch cladding
|₹5,499
|Illuminated scuff plates
|₹4,599
|TPMS
|₹8,099
|Window cladding
|₹4,999
|Inflatable bed
|₹3,999
|Vehicle tracking device
|₹6,599
|Window beltline chrome garnish
|₹4,999
|Parcel tray with hidden storage
|₹3,799
|Tailgate camping seat with cup holder
|₹5,999
|Front bug deflector
|₹3,999
|Pet sheet
|₹3,779
|Reverse LED camera
|₹5,999
|Door visor chrome insert
|₹3,999
|Wireless charger
|₹3,549
|Car washer
|₹3,999
|Tail lights chrome garnish
|₹2,999
|Car humidifier
|₹2,599
|Portable car washer (Wireless)
|₹3,899
|Puddle lamps
|₹2,999 to ₹3,999
|Front and quarter glass panels sunshades
|₹1,999
|Foldable seat with storage
|₹3,999
|Grille chrome garnish
|₹2,999
|Mobile holder
|₹799
|Camping foldable chair
|₹3,499
|Body side chrome moulding
|₹2,499
|Speakers
|₹1,999 to ₹4,299
|Puncture repair kit
|₹2,999
|Hood garnish
|₹2,099
|Neck rest
|₹552
|Tyre inflator
|₹2,599
|Body decal (Front)
|₹1,999
|Air freshener
|₹99 to ₹419
|Car duster
|₹999
|Front fender garnish
|₹1,499
|Plastic bin
|₹269
|Macrofibre cloth
|₹249 to ₹330
|Body decal (B-pillar)
|₹1,499
|Tissue box
|₹43
|Car shampoo
|₹319
|Fog lamp chrome garnish
|₹1,099
|Glass cleaner
|₹319
|Side step
|₹13,999
|Side step bracket
|₹3,999
|Roof rail
|₹6,199
|Foldable tyre table
|₹5,069
|Body cover
|₹2,699
|Mud flap
|₹899
|Number plate
|₹419
Tata Sierra is not just an SUV meant for regular commuting in and around the city or highway drives. It is a lifestyle SUV as well, which is being portrayed as the companion of the adventure and outdoor activity enthusiasts. Keeping a focus on that, the automaker is offering a wide range of exterior accessories for the Tata Sierra, which are utility oriented and useful, as well as capable of making the SUV stand out in the crowd.
There is a plethora of interior features as well, to enhance the premium vibe, as well as the convenience quotient inside the cabin. Besides that, Tata Motors is offering a wide range of accessories that can be among the essential ones for the outdoor activities.