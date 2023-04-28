If you are looking to purchase Tata Tigor EV, then here’s a news for you. The waiting period of the electric car stands at up to 4 weeks, says a CarWale report. Tata Tigor EV is offered in four different variants – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux.

The electric car comes with a starting price of ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Tigor EV packs a 26kWh battery and is claimed to offer a ARAI-certified range of 315 km.

The 2022 model of Tata Tigor EV gets a new Magnetic Red colour scheme which is already being offered on ICE-powered Tigor. Magnetic Red, signature Teal Blue, and Daytona Grey are the colour options that buyers can choose from. Additionally, the interior has a leatherette upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The battery pack on Tigor EV comes with IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The electric motor on the Tigor EV produces 74 Ps of maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque. Tigor EV comes upgraded with multi-mode regeneration, iTPMS and tyre puncture repair kit.

Tata Tiago EV can boot up from o to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The EV comes with an eight-speaker Harman audio system. Other features include connected car technology and automatic transmissions.

As mentioned above, Tata Tiago EV comes with plush leatherette seats. It has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It comes with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other connected car technologies. It is also equipped with Ziptron technology. There is also an eight-speaker Harman audio system on the EV. Other features include connected car technology, automatic transmissions, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, push button start/stop, and cruise control.

ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera and seat belt reminder are the safety features on the Tigor EV.