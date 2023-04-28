Planning to buy Tata Tigor EV? This is how much you may have to wait2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 11:33 AM IST
- Magnetic Red, signature Teal Blue, and Daytona Grey are the colour options of Tata Tigor EV that buyers can choose from.
If you are looking to purchase Tata Tigor EV, then here’s a news for you. The waiting period of the electric car stands at up to 4 weeks, says a CarWale report. Tata Tigor EV is offered in four different variants – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux.
