Planning to buy Tata Tigor EV? This is how much you may have to wait

As mentioned above, Tata Tiago EV comes with plush leatherette seats. It has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It comes with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other connected car technologies. It is also equipped with Ziptron technology. There is also an eight-speaker Harman audio system on the EV. Other features include connected car technology, automatic transmissions, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, push button start/stop, and cruise control.

